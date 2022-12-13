Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified
An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Discovery Cube Orange County To Debut New Theatrical Production
The Discovery Cube Orange County children’s science museum on Friday will debut its first theatrical production, a holiday-themed educational musical produced by a local Tony Award-winning team. “Winter Lights: A Journey Home,” was created by the husband-and-wife team of Tim Kashani and Pamela Winslow Kashani. “Back in 2019,...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought in Downtown Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
Authorities Friday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a man who was crossing a street in the downtown Los Angeles area in November. The man was in a crosswalk at Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street about 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 11 when...
mynewsla.com
Cargo Volume Remains Soft at LA, Long Beach Ports Amid Labor Negotiations
Cargo volume at both the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach remained soft in November, as cargo continues to shift away from the West Coast and to the East and Gulf coasts due to ongoing labor negotiations. Talks involving employers and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Fountain Valley
A 71-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen early Friday in Fountain Valley. Linda White was last seen at approximately 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for White on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department. White is white, 5...
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Harris is Black, 6 feet...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Teen Found Dead in Long Beach in 1978
A teen boy who was found dead in Long Beach in 1978 but whose identity was unknown for decades was finally identified Wednesday by police who said he was a runaway from La Puente who had never been reported missing. Long Beach police said advancements in DNA technology enabled them...
mynewsla.com
Missing Octogenarian from Lakewood Found
An 80-year-old man suffering from dementia, who went missing Thursday in Lakewood, has been found, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not release what time or where John Keith Streelman was found. Streelman had last been seen about 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henrilee...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in South Los Angeles Found
A 21-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles in November has been found, authorities said Thursday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, and authorities had sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday,...
mynewsla.com
Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees
A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street, east of Fremont High School, where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Hazardous-Materials Investigation Underway at Possible Drug Lab in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 16, Reported Missing in Compton
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Compton. Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. She is Black, 5 feet ,1...
mynewsla.com
Texas Man Last Seen at Citadel Outlets Reported Missing
A 21-year-old Texas man last seen at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce was reported missing Thursday. Roel Pena, also known as ”Rolles”, was last seen at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday at the outlet mall, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Pena is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs...
mynewsla.com
4 Wounded in South Los Angeles Shootout Crash While Fleeing
Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
mynewsla.com
Former LA Councilman Bonin Rips de Leon for Bringing Up Son in Racist Audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, offered a blunt description Friday of Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n’s participation in the discussion. De LeÃ³n, the only...
mynewsla.com
One Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
One person was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at approximately 9:31 p.m. to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival officers found a van on its side after a crash and one person suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Man Among Two Indicted in Online Narcotics Sales Case
An Orange County man is among two defendants who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A 19-count indictment charges Michael Ta, 24, of Westminster, and...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November
Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October. According to figures, the...
