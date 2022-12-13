Read full article on original website
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Braeden Shrewsberry’s fourth quarter paces State College boys hoops to victory over Central Dauphin’s
State College senior Braeden Shrewsberry scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Little Lions to a 58-54 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Central Dauphin Friday night. Ryan Parks scored 13 points and Isaac Dye 11 more for State College, who moved to...
East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program
Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
Lower Dauphin board to discuss softball coaching position for second time this month
For the second time this month, the immediate future of Lower Dauphin’s rising softball program will be discussed, this time at a public hearing at 9 a.m. Friday at the district administration center. According to booster club member Eric Tucker, school administrators were potentially prepared to severe ties with...
Middletown boys edged Camp Hill 56-54 in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital showdown
In a spirited Mid-Penn Capital tilt, Middletown downed Camp Hill 56-54 Friday. The Blue Raiders led 28-18 at the intermission and withstood a strong second-half push by the Lions to escape with the win. Mason Blazer paced the Raiders with 20 points. Teammate Tyson Leach finished the contest with 12...
Penn State adds 4-star LB Kaveion Keys to 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day
Penn State is finishing the 2023 recruiting cycle strong. Kaveion Keys, one of the best linebacker prospects in the country, committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday after decommitting from North Carolina earlier this week. Keys is the third 2023 recruit to commit to Penn State this week. Four-star edge...
Shippensburg girls basketball cruises past Gettysburg in Mid-Penn Colonial tilt
Shippensburg jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Greyhounds picked up a convincing 61-22 divisional win against Gettysburg Friday. The Greyhounds led 35-11 by halftime and didn’t let the Warriors get back into contention. Acasia Beam netted 14 points in the victory. Teammate Ryleigh...
Penn State’s James Franklin offers Rose Bowl injury update on Olu Fashanu, others
STATE COLLEGE — James Franklin walked into the Beaver Stadium media room with a much-needed cup of coffee. Between in-home recruiting visits and appearances like LaVar Arrington’s College Football Hall of Fame induction — he needed an assist from Dabo Swinney and Clemson to fly from Las Vegas to Florida thanks to a canceled flight — the last couple weeks have been hectic for Penn State’s head coach.
Milton Hershey girls basketball team defeats Hershey, 57-22
The Milton Hershey girls basketball team defeated Hershey, 57-22, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. Milton Hershey moves to 3-2 on the season while Hershey drops to 0-3.
‘A life-changing decision’: Penn State’s draft prospects considering NFL futures
So far, Penn State’s Big Three have made their NFL decisions. Olu Fashanu, possibly the top offensive tackle off the board in the 2023 draft, opted to return to college for another season. All-American cornerback and projected first-rounder Joey Porter Jr. and leading receiver Parker Washington, meanwhile, are off to the NFL.
Gettysburg boys and girls swimmers sweep Milton Hershey in Friday’s meet
Gettysburg picked up a pair of decisive victories on the road against Milton Hershey Friday. The Warrior boys secured a 125-55 win, while the girls earned a 134-40 victory. Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, and Sam Nelson led the Warriors with two individual victories apiece. Turner earned top honors in the 50 Freestyle (22.94) and 500 Freestyle (5:27.60), while Tipton placed first in the 200 IM (2:15.15) and 100 Backstroke (1:04.94). Nelson won the 100 Butterfly (56.77) and the 100 Breastroke.
Penn State DC Manny Diaz discusses his 2023 plans, and whether he wants to be a head coach again
STATE COLLEGE – The list of college defensive coordinators who had a better year than Penn State’s Manny Diaz is a short one. The Lions’ first-year DC directed one of the top units in the Big Ten. Penn State finished fifth in the conference in scoring defense (18.0 points per game) and allowed 317.8 yards per game. The aggressive PSU ‘D’ recorded 95 tackles for loss -- including a Big Ten-high 37 sacks -- and 88 pass breakups. As a result, Diaz was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented to sport’s top assistant.
Penn State’s Pat Kraft on the future of Beaver Stadium: ‘I wanna make this building better’
STATE COLLEGE – Iconic Beaver Stadium has been around since 1960. And Penn State AD Pat Kraft intends to make sure the current home of the Nittany Lions is the future home of the program. Renovation is the word to associate with Beaver Stadium moving forward. Kraft also made...
The Herd Storms the Court: Carlisle Boys start the season strong
Carlisle boys basketball started the season 3-1 with victories coming against Gettysburg and Mechanicsburg. They dropped their third game against Hempfield. The Herd rebounded with a huge 62-50 road win against Harrisburg on 12/12. Though there are some new faces on the court, one goal remains the same: reaching the...
Adam Rosa’s 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left lifts Milton Hershey to a boys basketball win over Hershey
Adam Rosa sank a 3-point field goal from the corner with 4.1 seconds to play to lift Milton Hershey boys basketball team to a 62-59 victory over Hershey Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. Hershey led the contest, 45-41, after three quarters, but the Spartans rallied to...
Penn State wrestlers head south to New Orleans for 3 matches at National Collegiate Duals
With a scoring margin of 136-21 in four dual meets and a 33-7 advantage in those 40 individual bouts, Penn State has had just a handful of gut-check moments thus far during this wrestling season. And while that won’t necessarily change on Monday at the Collegiate Duals at the New...
Aidan Sallie’s stellar outing lifts Big Spring to 47-37 divisional win against West Perry
In Mid-Penn Colonial play, Big Spring jumped out to an early lead and didn’t falter en route to a 47-37 victory over West Perry Friday. The Bulldogs built a 21-12 lead by halftime. Aidan Sallie’s 25-point outing sparked the Bulldogs offensively. Sallie added 13 boards, for good measure. Levi...
Third-quarter rally propels Palmyra boys basketball past Mifflin County
Palmyra used a decisive third-quarter rally to build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t relinquish in a 52-41 victory over Mifflin County Friday. The Cougars led by just one point at the intermission, but a 20-6 third-quarter run gave them a 15 points lead that they wouldn’t squander.
Balanced scoring attack powers Trinity girls basketball to a win over Boiling Springs
Eleven different Trinity girls baskeball players recorded points Friday night as the Shamrocks defeated Boiling Springs, 50-26, in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover contest. Trinity (2-3) raced out to a 10-point halftime lead and was never headed from there. Mandy Roman scored 11 points for the Shamrocks while Natalie Fried added 9.
Ryan Shaffer’s 21 points lead Waynesboro to Colonial Division victory over Northern
The Waynesboro boys basketball team remained unbeaten Friday night following a 21-point performance by Ryan Shaffer that lifted the Warriors to a 43-29 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Northern. Waynesboro broke open a close game by outscoring the Polar Bears, 13-3, in the third quarter. Gavin Moyer was the...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: 2023 prospects, transfer portal targets to know
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. One week until the Dec. 21 signing day for the 2023 recruiting class, Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your recruiting and transfer portal questions.
