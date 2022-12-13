ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

East Pennsboro infielder Andrew Swenson picks familiar Patriot League program

Hoping to find a balance between his academic needs and athletic aspirations, Andrew Swenson found it all about 100 miles north of East Pennsboro High School. Swenson, the Panthers’ talented senior shortstop, recently named Patriot League rep Bucknell University as his next destination. Swenson will join a Scott Heather-led program that went 22-26 overall in the spring.
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin offers Rose Bowl injury update on Olu Fashanu, others

STATE COLLEGE — James Franklin walked into the Beaver Stadium media room with a much-needed cup of coffee. Between in-home recruiting visits and appearances like LaVar Arrington’s College Football Hall of Fame induction — he needed an assist from Dabo Swinney and Clemson to fly from Las Vegas to Florida thanks to a canceled flight — the last couple weeks have been hectic for Penn State’s head coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Gettysburg boys and girls swimmers sweep Milton Hershey in Friday’s meet

Gettysburg picked up a pair of decisive victories on the road against Milton Hershey Friday. The Warrior boys secured a 125-55 win, while the girls earned a 134-40 victory. Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, and Sam Nelson led the Warriors with two individual victories apiece. Turner earned top honors in the 50 Freestyle (22.94) and 500 Freestyle (5:27.60), while Tipton placed first in the 200 IM (2:15.15) and 100 Backstroke (1:04.94). Nelson won the 100 Butterfly (56.77) and the 100 Breastroke.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State DC Manny Diaz discusses his 2023 plans, and whether he wants to be a head coach again

STATE COLLEGE – The list of college defensive coordinators who had a better year than Penn State’s Manny Diaz is a short one. The Lions’ first-year DC directed one of the top units in the Big Ten. Penn State finished fifth in the conference in scoring defense (18.0 points per game) and allowed 317.8 yards per game. The aggressive PSU ‘D’ recorded 95 tackles for loss -- including a Big Ten-high 37 sacks -- and 88 pass breakups. As a result, Diaz was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented to sport’s top assistant.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
chsperiscope.com

The Herd Storms the Court: Carlisle Boys start the season strong

Carlisle boys basketball started the season 3-1 with victories coming against Gettysburg and Mechanicsburg. They dropped their third game against Hempfield. The Herd rebounded with a huge 62-50 road win against Harrisburg on 12/12. Though there are some new faces on the court, one goal remains the same: reaching the...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy