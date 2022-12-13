Read full article on original website
WSLS
Carilion hospitals impacted by ‘tripledemic,’ low supply of antibiotics
ROANOKE, Va. – In the midst of what doctors are calling a “tripledemic,” hospitals and pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain medicines. “Tripledemic” refers to the combination of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases. Carilion said they’re seeing the impact- especially in pediatrics. “We’re really seeing...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSET
E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
WSLS
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods to help those in need this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 17, volunteers from the Tyson Foods Danville facility, Danville Community College and Danville City Council will be distributing more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken. The...
WSET
Jamerson Family YMCA to reopen following early morning fire: Lynchburg DES
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jamerson Family YMCA had a delayed opening on Wednesday following an early morning fire, according to Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services. The department asked people early this morning to avoid the area of 801 Wyndhurst Drive, the location of the YMCA, due to a...
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
WDBJ7.com
Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
WSET
SOVAH Health to Help You Treat Pain Safely
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — SOVAH Health wants to make sure you can safely treat your pain without the risk of opioid overdose. Emily spoke to the experts to find out how they make sure you're taken care of and educated on the risks.
wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WSET
'In Memory of Mr. Martin:' Roanoke Memorial plaque remembers well-known employee
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At Carilion Roanoke Memorial, you may notice a new addition on the wall when entering the front doors of the hospital. That addition brings back memories of longtime employee Douglas Martin. "Even if you didn't catch his name, you could remember his smile. It was...
WSET
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
WSET
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
cbs19news
VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
