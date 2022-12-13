ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Carilion hospitals impacted by ‘tripledemic,’ low supply of antibiotics

ROANOKE, Va. – In the midst of what doctors are calling a “tripledemic,” hospitals and pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain medicines. “Tripledemic” refers to the combination of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases. Carilion said they’re seeing the impact- especially in pediatrics. “We’re really seeing...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

SOVAH Health to Help You Treat Pain Safely

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — SOVAH Health wants to make sure you can safely treat your pain without the risk of opioid overdose. Emily spoke to the experts to find out how they make sure you're taken care of and educated on the risks.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
CONCORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
DANVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

