Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
Experts host avalanche awareness course for those exploring backcountry
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local avalanche experts in Missoula put on a free awareness course for people headed into the backcountry. The Know Before You Go session at the University of Montana covered how avalanches happen, what they look like and how to avoid them. Experts touched on what gear...
Santa flyover returns to Missoula this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa and his reindeer will fly over the Garden City this Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. The Western Montana Santa Flyover was able to put on the event this year thanks to donations from the community.
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
NorthWestern Energy: Missoula power outage repaired
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from NorthWestern Energy say a power outage has been repaired in Missoula. Viewers on the south side of town and at Southgate Mall reported outages, but some spots were restored within a few minutes. At one time, NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed as many as...
The OPI roadshow comes to the Bitterroot
From her perch high in the stands of Stevensville Elementary School’s gymnasium Tuesday night, Moriah Cochran spoke critically about the state of teacher pay in the Bitterroot Valley. Kids like hers need quality teachers who can afford to live in the area, she said. And, she added, those teachers shouldn’t be expected to dip into their own pockets for classroom essentials such as markers and snacks.
UM men's basketball team to play tournament for fight against racism
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana men's basketball team will play in a tournament this weekend presented by Coaches vs. Racism, a nonprofit organization to brings awareness to systemic racism, social justice and reform. The tournament will be held in Houston, TX and UM will take on Prairie...
A Montana Grizzly Wins Nationwide College Football Honor for 2022
A freshman wins the award. Enters transfer portal. Another freshman replaces him. Wins the award. May this one punt the portal miles from here. We join Griz Nation in congratulating University of Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach of Kalispell. UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber informed us today (Wednesday) that Patrick has won the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) highest special teams honor, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
Small explosion investigated at Missoula elementary school
A small weekend explosion between two walls at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Missoula school prompted an early-out Monday afternoon.
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
TOP SECRET: Santa’s 2022 Flight Plan Over Missoula Released
Back in 2020, a Facebook group was formed with the goal to bring back the annual "Santa Flyover." Something that Missoulians haven't witnessed since 2005. It looks like that tradition will continue for 2022. According to a 2005 article in the Missoulian. Northwest Fresh Tidyman's closed its Missoula store in...
Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Downtown Missoula offers free carriage rides
MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will be offering free carriage rides this weekend. Carriages are provided by the Resort at Paws Up. Rides take place from noon until 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Those wanting to ride can meet at East Pine and Pattee Street.
Missoula Public Library welcomes Santa this Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Public Library will host cookie decorating and crafts with Santa this Saturday. The event features Christmas music and holiday cheer. Festivities start at 2 p.m. in the Art Box. This event is free and open to the public.
2 women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women who admitted to an armed robbery of a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and leaving two loaded firearms on elementary school grounds were sentenced to prison this week. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced to 10 years in prison,...
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Blockage on I-90 near Beavertail Hill State Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-90 near Beavertail Hill State Park. 3.50 miles west of Beavertail Hill State Park-Exit 130 - Crash in the driving lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice.
New Missoula marijuana license to take effect in 2023
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis that takes effect at the start of 2023. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to...
Plans for car recycling facility leave neighboring businesses concerned
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Commission wants to gather more information about plans for a new car recycling facility near the airport. The business would be built on vacant land on Whippoorwill Drive, west of Missoula. The applicant said they'd run a clean operation, but in a public...
