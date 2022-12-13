ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Santa flyover returns to Missoula this Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa and his reindeer will fly over the Garden City this Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. The Western Montana Santa Flyover was able to put on the event this year thanks to donations from the community.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

NorthWestern Energy: Missoula power outage repaired

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from NorthWestern Energy say a power outage has been repaired in Missoula. Viewers on the south side of town and at Southgate Mall reported outages, but some spots were restored within a few minutes. At one time, NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed as many as...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

The OPI roadshow comes to the Bitterroot

From her perch high in the stands of Stevensville Elementary School’s gymnasium Tuesday night, Moriah Cochran spoke critically about the state of teacher pay in the Bitterroot Valley. Kids like hers need quality teachers who can afford to live in the area, she said. And, she added, those teachers shouldn’t be expected to dip into their own pockets for classroom essentials such as markers and snacks.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

UM men's basketball team to play tournament for fight against racism

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana men's basketball team will play in a tournament this weekend presented by Coaches vs. Racism, a nonprofit organization to brings awareness to systemic racism, social justice and reform. The tournament will be held in Houston, TX and UM will take on Prairie...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Grizzly Wins Nationwide College Football Honor for 2022

A freshman wins the award. Enters transfer portal. Another freshman replaces him. Wins the award. May this one punt the portal miles from here. We join Griz Nation in congratulating University of Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach of Kalispell. UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber informed us today (Wednesday) that Patrick has won the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) highest special teams honor, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures

After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing

One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Downtown Missoula offers free carriage rides

MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will be offering free carriage rides this weekend. Carriages are provided by the Resort at Paws Up. Rides take place from noon until 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Those wanting to ride can meet at East Pine and Pattee Street.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Public Library welcomes Santa this Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Public Library will host cookie decorating and crafts with Santa this Saturday. The event features Christmas music and holiday cheer. Festivities start at 2 p.m. in the Art Box. This event is free and open to the public.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

2 women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women who admitted to an armed robbery of a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and leaving two loaded firearms on elementary school grounds were sentenced to prison this week. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced to 10 years in prison,...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Blockage on I-90 near Beavertail Hill State Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-90 near Beavertail Hill State Park. 3.50 miles west of Beavertail Hill State Park-Exit 130 - Crash in the driving lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

New Missoula marijuana license to take effect in 2023

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis that takes effect at the start of 2023. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to...
MISSOULA, MT

