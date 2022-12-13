Florida State Commit Tavion Gadson Delays Signing, Sets Official Visit With Kentucky

Kentucky football remains in the mix for 3-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native has been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing period, officially joining the Seminoles.

Plans have changed for Gadson, however, as he's delayed his signing with FSU and will now take two official visits to SEC schools, one of which resides in the Bluegrass. He'll now visit Lexington this weekend on Dec. 16. He originally made an unofficial visit to UK in June 2022.

Defensive backs coach Chris Collins is leading the charge to try and flip the DL, who is also planning on visiting Tennessee before National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Gadson is rated as the No. 68 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 58 player coming out of the Peach State, per 247Sports Composite.

Kentucky's 2023 class currently features just one defensive lineman in EDGE Tommy Ziesmer. The Wildcats class is currently ranked as the 37th best in the country following the addition of tight end Khamari Anderson on Monday.

The Wildcats will look to make an impression on Gadson this weekend.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .