Franklin County, VA

WDBJ7.com

20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WITN

Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal explosion in Buena Vista accepted a plea agreement in court December 15, 2022. Phillip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Three other indictments were dismissed. “Ultimately, this is a compromise. Mr. Westmoreland today...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer

WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
FERRUM, VA
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

SEE IT: Amherst County Sheriff's Office had their 'Shop with a Cop' event

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office hosted its "Shop with a Cop" event. Deputies said that they had a successful night on Tuesday. According to deputies, they shopped with 29 children. "Our deputies enjoyed interacting with the children and their families and we all loved...
WDBJ7.com

Social Services warns of EBT scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:. You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Campbell County deputies issue an alert of vehicle thefts and share tips to keep your personal items safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Over the past months, vehicles and items being stolen from vehicles have increased throughout Campbell County, according to officials. Even though thefts can occur anywhere there are some areas where the risks are higher, said deputies. Residential areas and heavily populated areas are frequently targeted. These areas include apartment/ townhome complexes where there are parking lots full of cars near Waterlick and Timberlake.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

