WDBJ7.com
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department works to reduce violent crime, arrests 39 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is working to reduce violent crime in the community with its newly announced crisis response team and partnerships. On Dec. 8, the LPD said they implemented an officer-led Violent Crime Response Team, also known as VCRT. Since VCRT was implemented, it has...
WSET
18-year-old gang member convicted of second armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old was been convicted Wednesday by a Lynchburg jury of an armed robbery early this year. Keyon Da’Monta Petty was 17 at the time of the robbery and had been transferred to the Lynchburg Circuit Court for trial as an adult. On February...
VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
WSLS
52-year-old man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, firearms from home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they found drugs and firearms inside a home. On Oct. 20, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 9000 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal explosion in Buena Vista accepted a plea agreement in court December 15, 2022. Phillip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Three other indictments were dismissed. “Ultimately, this is a compromise. Mr. Westmoreland today...
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer
WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
wfxrtv.com
Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
WSET
SEE IT: Amherst County Sheriff's Office had their 'Shop with a Cop' event
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office hosted its "Shop with a Cop" event. Deputies said that they had a successful night on Tuesday. According to deputies, they shopped with 29 children. "Our deputies enjoyed interacting with the children and their families and we all loved...
WSLS
Two men wanted after burglary at tobacco shop in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say robbed an Express Tobacco on Tuesday. Authorities said they responded to reports of a burglary at the Express Tobacco on Forest Road on Tuesday. We’re told...
WDBJ7.com
Social Services warns of EBT scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:. You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.
WSET
Deputies honored with Medals of Valor following death of officer in Covington
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A dangerous situation led to the death of one of their officers in Covington. On Wednesday, those first responders were honored for their bravery. In March, Covington Police and Alleghany County Sheriff's deputies responded to an armed gunman at Covington Farm and Fuel. Tony Poulson...
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
Man who allegedly shot 2 people over card game taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot during a card game in Winston-Salem, police say. The shooting happened in the evening of Nov. 4 on Horizon Lane. Evidence of the shooting was found in a parking lot, and two victims arrived at area hospitals a little while later, […]
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies issue an alert of vehicle thefts and share tips to keep your personal items safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Over the past months, vehicles and items being stolen from vehicles have increased throughout Campbell County, according to officials. Even though thefts can occur anywhere there are some areas where the risks are higher, said deputies. Residential areas and heavily populated areas are frequently targeted. These areas include apartment/ townhome complexes where there are parking lots full of cars near Waterlick and Timberlake.
