Franklin, PA

WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect

A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
butlerradio.com

Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car

State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home

State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Former Titusville woman sentenced in drug case

A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31. Information presented to the court indicated that from in and around June 2018...
TITUSVILLE, PA
venangoextra.com

Man accused of trying to steal money, firearm

Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were told that Richard McKinney, 46, of Natrona Heights, had come to stay with his father about four months ago at his father’s home in the 900 block of Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township.
FRANKLIN, PA
venangoextra.com

Oil City man facing attempted kidnapping, other charges

An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the 400 block of West Front Street last Thursday for a report of a fight at a residence in which a firearm might be involved and where there was “a lot of screaming.”
OIL CITY, PA

