Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were told that Richard McKinney, 46, of Natrona Heights, had come to stay with his father about four months ago at his father’s home in the 900 block of Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO