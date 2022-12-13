Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect
A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
butlerradio.com
Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car
State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
explore venango
Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Man Cited for Allegedly Shoving Wife During Dispute
MERCER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police have charged a Sandy Lake man with harassment following a dispute that occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, near Patton Road, in Lake Township, Mercer County. Police say a husband and...
WFMJ.com
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Inmate Accused of Striking Corrections Officer with Food Tray
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Inmate Accused of Throwing Food Tray at Corrections Officer. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Drive in Pine Creek Township for an incident of harassment around 7:06 a.m. on November 29.
venangoextra.com
Former Titusville woman sentenced in drug case
A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31. Information presented to the court indicated that from in and around June 2018...
venangoextra.com
Man accused of trying to steal money, firearm
Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were told that Richard McKinney, 46, of Natrona Heights, had come to stay with his father about four months ago at his father’s home in the 900 block of Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
venangoextra.com
Oil City man facing attempted kidnapping, other charges
An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the 400 block of West Front Street last Thursday for a report of a fight at a residence in which a firearm might be involved and where there was “a lot of screaming.”
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
Austintown police asking for help in shoplifting investigation
Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.
Police asking for help identifying suspects
Girard Police Department is asking for help in identifying a couple of suspects in recent thefts in the city.
‘Shocking’ video shows local troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Destroying Overnight Bag Belonging to Estranged Husband’s ‘Friend’
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman has been charged with criminal mischief after she entered the house she once shared with her estranged husband and damaged the overnight bag of his guest. In a report that was released on December 12, Franklin Police say that an officer responded...
Report: Man charged after four-wheeler joyride in Austintown
Police were called to the intersection of State Route 46 and New Road in Austintown for an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed.
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
