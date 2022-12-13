Read full article on original website
CNET
Golden Globe Nominations 2023: Eddie Murphy to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Awards season is here again to celebrate the best of the best in film and TV. The Golden Globes isn't considered the most prestigious of awards ceremonies but it still offers an opportunity to distill the shows and movies that deserve your viewing time. Nominees for the 80th edition of the awards were announced Monday morning.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Messy DC Cameo Explained as Movie Hits HBO Max
Black Adam came to HBO Max on Friday, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concluded its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
CNET
Does 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Have a Post-Credits Scene?
The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water landed in theaters Friday, giving us a fresh visual treat from legendary director James Cameron. The sequel picks up the story threads from the 2009 original, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña back as Na'vi heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri. It's also...
CNET
That Viral Dance From Netflix Hit 'Wednesday' Has Taken Over TikTok
Need some new moves? Tune in to Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, and take notes. In episode 4 of the monster hit, Wednesday Addams shows off some seriously iconic moves during a dance at Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts where she keeps busy being sarcastic and trying to halt a beast on a murder spree. And the internet has taken notice.
CNET
Henry Cavill Is No Longer Playing DC's Superman
Henry Cavill is out as DC Studios' Superman. "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," the actor wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Wednesday evening. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman." In October, Cavill announced that...
