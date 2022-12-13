ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Steals $200 Backpack

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World Wednesday for a shoplifter. Police responded to Public Lands at 1 Shoppers World at 3:41 p.m. on December 14. A suspect described as a white female, in her 30s, wearing dark clothes, walked out of the store with a $200 backpack without paying, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Person of Interest in Connection to Aggravated Assault in Roxbury

Investigation Update: Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest in the attached images in connection to an aggravated assault in Roxbury. Original Incident: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect in connection...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Found Shot To Death In Boston

Authorities have identified the man who was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood as 22-year-old Idelfonso Velez of Boston. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police repor…
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man who tried to dive out window of Boston high-rise after body found now facing murder charge

BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is now facing a murder charge, investigators announced Friday. Michael Perry, 37, is slated to be arraigned Friday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jose Aponte, who was found dead during a wellness check on the twelfth floor of a building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury on the evening of Dec. 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
ABINGTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes

“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant

BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Suspect who jumped from Boston high-rise pleads not guilty to assault charges

BOSTON - New details are emerging about a man who jumped out a 12th-floor window to escape police in Roxbury on MondayMichael Perry, 37, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident that happened at 35 Northampton Street. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Perry's behalf at his arraignment Wednesday. A prosecutor said there was a call for a wellbeing check for a resident who lives in the apartment where Perry was found. The man had told family members Perry was visiting him on Friday. When police arrived Monday, the resident of the apartment was found dead with "significant signs of physical trauma."A SWAT team was called in and they observed Perry with a knife in his hand. Perry allegedly moved aggressively toward officers, who then fire foam projectiles at him. Perry then jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground. Police went to the apartment below, broke the window and rescued Perry.  Perry was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday. An autopsy is underway to see if Perry will face more charges.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

