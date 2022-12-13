Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Woman Steals $200 Backpack
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World Wednesday for a shoplifter. Police responded to Public Lands at 1 Shoppers World at 3:41 p.m. on December 14. A suspect described as a white female, in her 30s, wearing dark clothes, walked out of the store with a $200 backpack without paying, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
WCVB
Do you recognize him? Police seek to identify man in connection with stabbing outside Boston gas station
BOSTON — Photos released Friday by the Boston Police Department show a person detectives want to identify in connection with the stabbing of a delivery driver outside a gas station on Tuesday. According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was working in the back of...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Person of Interest in Connection to Aggravated Assault in Roxbury
Investigation Update: Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest in the attached images in connection to an aggravated assault in Roxbury. Original Incident: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect in connection...
Police ID Man Found Shot To Death In Boston
Authorities have identified the man who was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood as 22-year-old Idelfonso Velez of Boston. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police repor…
Natick Police Asking For Public’s Help To Find Missing Man, 92
NATICK – Natick Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, 92. Natick resident Stanley Glista, 92 years of age, was reported missing today, December 16, said Natick Police on social media just before 2 p.m. He was last seen at his residence in...
UPDATED: Natick Police Report Missing Man, 92, Found Safely
NATICK – Natick Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, 92. Natick resident Stanley Glista, 92 years of age, was reported missing today, December 16, said Natick Police on social media just before 2 p.m. He was last seen at his residence in...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal Wallet at Panera Bread
FRAMINGHAM – Keep your valuables in plain sight while having lunch, and not on the back of your chair. Framingham Police responded to Panera Bread at 400 Cochituate Road on December 11 at 3:25 p.m. for a larceny. A woman reported her wallet stolen, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
WCVB
Driver accused of being drunk, high at time of high-speed crash that killed off-duty Massachusetts police officer
HINGHAM, Mass. — New indictments charge a Massachusetts woman with being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that killed an off-duty police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department,...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
DA: Man who tried to dive out window of Boston high-rise after body found now facing murder charge
BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is now facing a murder charge, investigators announced Friday. Michael Perry, 37, is slated to be arraigned Friday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jose Aponte, who was found dead during a wellness check on the twelfth floor of a building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury on the evening of Dec. 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
whdh.com
Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting
Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
whdh.com
Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
WCVB
Delivery driver stabbed, attacked while working in truck outside Boston gas station
BOSTON — A delivery driver told police he was finishing his last stop for the day when a suspect attacked him in the back of his truck outside a Boston gas station on Tuesday. According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was working in the...
WCVB
Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant
BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Suspect who jumped from Boston high-rise pleads not guilty to assault charges
BOSTON - New details are emerging about a man who jumped out a 12th-floor window to escape police in Roxbury on MondayMichael Perry, 37, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident that happened at 35 Northampton Street. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Perry's behalf at his arraignment Wednesday. A prosecutor said there was a call for a wellbeing check for a resident who lives in the apartment where Perry was found. The man had told family members Perry was visiting him on Friday. When police arrived Monday, the resident of the apartment was found dead with "significant signs of physical trauma."A SWAT team was called in and they observed Perry with a knife in his hand. Perry allegedly moved aggressively toward officers, who then fire foam projectiles at him. Perry then jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground. Police went to the apartment below, broke the window and rescued Perry. Perry was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday. An autopsy is underway to see if Perry will face more charges.
