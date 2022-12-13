Read full article on original website
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches
As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
How To Watch Eagles versus Bears: Live Stream, TV, Radio
If you didn’t know any better, you might think the Philadelphia Eagles were playing the Dallas Cowboys this week. They aren’t. That grudge match will have to wait until Week 16 on Christmas Eve, but this week’s trip to Soldier Field should serve as a nice appetizer.
OBJ making Cowboys fans sweat with another cryptic tweet is tremendous theatre
OBJ posted a cryptic tweet quoting song lyrics, making Cowboys fans wonder if something has gone wrong with negotiations to land the free agent WR. Is Odell Beckham Jr. going to play for the Dallas Cowboys or not?. That’s the question that still doesn’t have a very clear answer even...
A trade for Chicago Cubs to acquire familiar face at shortstop
If Cubs fans think they hate Jed Hoyer now, just wait until this trade is done with. Just a year-plus after leaving Chicago, could a Javy Baez reunion make sense?. Is it likely that the Cubs bring Javy Baez back to the north side of Chicago? No, not right now.
3 Pete Golding replacements Alabama needs to hire for an elite defense
Alabama football fans who are fed up with the reign of defensive coordinator Pete Golding can point to these options to improve the Crimson Tide. For most teams, Alabama’s 2022 season would be a strong showing. For the Crimson Tide, it was a disaster. Alabama doesn’t not play in...
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
Full college football bowl schedule 2022: How to watch, live stream bowl games
Check out the full college football bowl schedule for 2022 with live stream information and more so you don’t miss a play. College football bowl season is finally here! After a fall filled with excitement and drama, the final act has arrived to close down another year. Whether it’s...
