Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Familiar Favorites, Fresh Faces Featured at UM Books and Bears
Like Black Friday without the hassle, dozens of books, dolls, electronics and even bicycles went home as employees of the University of Mississippi Facilities Management Department gathered to give and receive items Friday (Dec. 16) in the 25th annual Books and Bears distribution. The ballroom of the Gertrude C. Ford...
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
hottytoddy.com
Red Window Communications Grows Writing Team
Red Window Communications recently welcomed two new writers to its full-time team in Oxford. Senior Account Manager Tad Wilkes joined the team in August and was followed shortly after by Meg Oakes, who came on as an account coordinator in late October. Red Window, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary...
Oxford Eagle
‘Hop a freight’ before it’s too late
When in college years ago, a friend of The Boys sometimes flew down from Illinois in his 1943 Taylorcraft. We knew him as the Sergeant Major, an honorary title like “Colonel.”. To us younger Boys he was Errol Flynn, John Wayne, and Humphrey Bogart all rolled up into one....
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
wcbi.com
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken,...
wtva.com
VIDEO - Salvation Army in emergency situation; help needed for 72 families on Angel Tree
Captain Heather Dolby at the Salvation Army in Tupelo is asking for help from the community. She said they are in an emergency situation. The Salvation Army needs help for 72 families on the Angel Tree program.
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
hottytoddy.com
UM Spanish Professor Honored by Medieval Association
Veronica Menaldi takes special care with her students when discussing the significance of history. Her dedication, enthusiasm and innovative teaching methods are why the Southeastern Medieval Association presented her with its Award for Teaching Excellence at its annual conference in November. “I love the moment when they realize that this...
hottytoddy.com
2023 Oxford Film Fest Receives Prestigious ‘Science on Screen’ Grant
As OxFilm prepares for the 20th edition of the Oxford Film Festival taking place in March, OxFilm has announced that the film festival will be a recipient of the Science on Screen grant for the first time. The grant is from the Coolidge Corner Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
hottytoddy.com
Command Sgt. Maj. Buford Babb Died Thursday at the Age of 87
Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. Buford Babb Jr., 87, died Thursday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. Born Marvin Buford Babb Jr. in Memphis, he was the son of the late Marvin Sr. and Ollie Blanche Wilbourn Babb. He attended University High School in Oxford where he was a member of the football team and a pitcher for the baseball team, according to his obituary.
hottytoddy.com
Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year
The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
WLOX
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
deltastate.edu
Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push
CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
hottytoddy.com
Dart Excited about Bowl Prep
Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart met with the media on Tuesday following practice in preparation for the Tax ACT Texas Bowl against Texas Tech on Dec. 28. The Rebels are returning to practice after time off following the loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. “It...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc voters will decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Pontotoc are heading to the polls this week to decide if they want Medical Cannabis dispensaries or grow operations in the area. When Medical Cannabis became legal in Mississippi local governments were allowed to opt-out. The city and county voted to do so. But there is also a provision in the law that allows voters to bring the matter to a vote.
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
Comments / 0