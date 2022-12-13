ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Estimated 113M expected to travel this holiday season: AAA

By Olivia Perreault
 3 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — This holiday season, an overwhelming amount of families across the country are slated to hit the road.

According to AAA, more people will travel this Christmas/New Year’s holiday compared to 2021. An estimated 113 million are set to journey 50 miles or more away from home between December 23 and January 2, 2023, AAA said — a 3% increase from last year.

“We’re ending 2022 on a high note travel-wise,” AAA Northeast spokeswoman Fran Mayko said. “First, this year is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking travel numbers in 2000; and second, we have more people booking domestic and international vacations in the 2nd half of this year and reserving trips for 2023.”

Since Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Sundays this calendar year, travelers are able to extend their vacations, Mayko said. She explained that with hybrid work schedules, more and more people are taking longer travel weekends.

The increase of travelers might also be due to the gas price decrease, Mayko said, however, airfares are higher.

AAA numbers show that just over one million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, while 7 million will fly, and just over 4 million will take another mode of transportation.

One man in particular also plans to travel during that time-frame; you can catch him flying the skies on a sleigh.

WTNH

WTNH

