Bankman-Fried accused of fraud by U.S. after Bahamas arrest

Everything you need to know about the case against Sam Bankman-Fried
After the demise of his FTX crypto empire in November, Sam Bankman-Fried portrayed himself as a hapless but well-intentioned chief executive who made a series of calamitous mistakes, but never knowingly committed fraud. Regulators aren't buying it. A day after his arrest in the Bahamas, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed civil and criminal charges against Bankman-Fried, including that he had orchestrated a scheme to bilk equity investors out of more than $1.8 billion. Here's what we know so far.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors rejected a new debt restructuring plan filed late Friday following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan...
Apple created a pseudo-union to defeat organizers in Ohio, complaint claims
Apple tried to prevent union-organizing efforts in Ohio by creating a company-controlled labor group for employees to join instead, the Communications Workers of America alleged in a complaint. In a filing Friday with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, the CWA accused the tech company of "soliciting employees to join...
Peruvians protest, await ruling on ex-president’s detention
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Violent protests disrupting tourism and trade across Peru persisted Thursday as a judge considered whether to keep the country’s ex-president in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. The decision on whether to detain former President Pedro Castillo for...
Senate backs big land transfer for Nevada military complex
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted for a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air training complex that will transfer of a huge swath of public land to the military. The Senate on Thursday approved as part of the annual defense spending bill what is...
Stubbornly High Prices, a Way to Boost Savings and ‘Ticketmaybe’
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Wall Street traders and economic analysts cheered a fractional slowing in the increase of consumer prices this week. Read that again: a slowing in the increase. Fractional. So prices are rising, just not as fast. Barely. Once again, the Federal Reserve kicked interest...
Ford, China's CATL mull workaround for new U.S. battery plant with U.S.-Chinese tensions high
Ford and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. are considering building a battery manufacturing plant in Michigan in a complex arrangement designed to reap new tax benefits without running afoul of U.S.-China political sensitivities. The state has emerged along with Virginia as a potential home of the multibillion-dollar facility, according...
Business Highlights: Rate hike, holiday gifts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing. Though lower than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further increase the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession. The policymakers also signaled that they are prepared to raise their benchmark rate by an additional three-quarters of a point and leave it there through 2023. Some economists had expected that the Fed would project only an additional half-point increase.
