3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana and several others have been hurt as a destructive storm system has kicked up tornadoes in the South. Sheriff’s deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, after a tornado on Tuesday and a woman was found dead Wednesday west of New Orleans after an apparent twister there. The vast and volatile storm system is crossing from coast to coast, and hundreds of miles to the north, the system has delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with snow and ice for days and push up the East Coast into New England.
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release that FBI agents arrested 20-year-old River William Smith on Wednesday. He faces federal weapons charges. Prosecutors say in a news release issued Thursday that Smith also told the FBI informant that he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month. Online records show Smith is currently represented by the Office of the Federal Defender. Telephone and email messages seeking comment on his behalf were not returned.
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
Culver’s culprit: Serial robber wanted by FBI for armed threats across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — On five separate occasions since late September, the same male suspect has robbed businesses around Southeast Wisconsin including four different Culver’s locations. Now, a hefty reward is being offered by the FBI Milwaukee Division for information leading to his arrest. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5...
Racine County assault suspect allegedly attacked 2 victims with a brick, drove truck into patrol car
DOVER, Wis. — Three people were injured including an assailant who allegedly struck two people with a brick, rammed a Racine County patrol vehicle and later tried to harm himself before being arrested on Friday morning. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to a reported...
