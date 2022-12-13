Instagram launched a new hub Thursday to help users who've been hacked or are otherwise experiencing access issues with their accounts. The new page, instagram.com/hacked, is meant to help users resolve a host of account access issues, including regaining access to a disabled account, dealing with forgotten passwords, and handling two-factor authentication. The social media giant is also rolling out a new feature that it was testing earlier this year: Two of your Instagram friends will now be able to verify your identity so you can get back into your account if it's disabled.

