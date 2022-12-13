Read full article on original website
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Is Just $25 at Best Buy Right Now
If you find it hard to get out of bed without an alarm, you aren't the only one. If your phone alarm isn't cutting it and you want to keep a clock by your bedside, check out the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock that's on sale at Best Buy right now.
Apple Watch Ultra's Best Features Aren't Just for Athletes
At first glance, it's easy to write off the Apple Watch Ultra as an expensive and niche product specifically designed for hikers, scuba divers and athletes. It costs $799, has a titanium build that's meant to provide additional durability, a depth gauge and an 86-decibel siren for emergencies. It's also not for me. At least that's what I thought before I started wearing it almost every day over the past couple of weeks.
The Best Products of 2022
For more than two decades, CNET editors have poked, prodded, tested, retested, taken apart, intentionally dropped and stayed up all night to play with the new products and services that promise to change the way we live and work. In 2022, our team of experts found 81 products and services...
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even snag one of the best prices of the year.
Instagram Looks to Make Regaining Your Hacked Account Easier
Instagram launched a new hub Thursday to help users who've been hacked or are otherwise experiencing access issues with their accounts. The new page, instagram.com/hacked, is meant to help users resolve a host of account access issues, including regaining access to a disabled account, dealing with forgotten passwords, and handling two-factor authentication. The social media giant is also rolling out a new feature that it was testing earlier this year: Two of your Instagram friends will now be able to verify your identity so you can get back into your account if it's disabled.
Verizon's Plus Play Arrives in Beta With Free Netflix Premium Offer
In March Verizon announced Plus Play, a central location to manage all your streaming services and subscriptions. The company promised a full launch by the end of the year, and while it hasn't fully reached that goal, Verizon is finally opening up the service in beta to its mobile and 5G and 4G LTE home internet customers.
Blur Your House ASAP if It's on Google Maps. Here's Why
Google Maps helps us navigate the world. It's how we get directions from one place to another, replacing the Thomas Guides of old, but unlike those vintage paperback street maps, Google Maps can quickly become an invasion of privacy. If you've ever used Street View, you know that you can...
Verizon Is Expanding Its $25 Home Internet Offer to Its Older Plans
Verizon is getting a bit more aggressive with its attempts to grow its home internet base. On Friday the carrier will be expanding its offer that drops the price on its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month to more customers beyond those who subscribe to its latest and most expensive unlimited options, CNET has learned.
Netflix Adds 2 New Games to Its Gaming Service
Netflix announced Tuesday in its 2022 recap video that it added two new games to its gaming service. The games are Kentucky Route Zero and 12 Minutes, and subscribers can access them now. Kentucky Route Zero debuted in 2013 and is a text-based point-and-click game that CNET editor Scott Stein...
Dell G15 and Dell G16 Review: Two Budget Gaming Laptops, Just an Inch Apart
For the past few years, the 15-inch Dell G15 has been one of my go-to recommendations for a budget gaming laptop. Not as fancy as an Alienware, not as grimly utilitarian as an Inspiron. And especially for parents of tweens/teens who want a first gaming laptop, my G15 recommendations have been well-received.
8 Changes Duolingo Made for Easier Language Learning in 2022
Duolingo, a 2022 CNET Editors' Choice award winner, has already made learning a new language fun and relatively stress-free. In the fall, Duolingo debuted a fresh redesign that aims to make language acquisition even easier. I took the app's new look for a spin ahead of launch. And don't worry,...
Home Security Cheat Sheet: Our Best Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's never been easier to get a home security system set up: Even for a beginner, DIY home security tools like home security cameras, video doorbells and sensors are often simple to install and use. And major brands including Arlo, Amazon's Blink and Ring, Google, SimpliSafe, TP-Link, Wyze and others offer high-tech, reasonably priced home security devices to monitor and protect your home inside and out.
Apple's New Encryption Effects Could Stretch Across Tech
Apple is giving ultimate encryption power to its users by adding end-to-end encryption as an option to shield data on iCloud from both cybercriminals and law enforcement. What you save on your iCloud can truly be for your eyes only -- and it comes with its own set of complications.
Amazon's Plan to Eliminate the Barcode
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old, steadfast technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and can be affixed to oddly shaped products, something robots can't troubleshoot very well. As a result, the company said Friday that it has...
