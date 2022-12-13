Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols have offered 2024 EDGE prospect Bryce Young. “After a great conversation with Coach (Jerry) Mack, I am grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young announced. The...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job
Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018. According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom. "Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the...
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
Ohio State Player Explains Why He Thinks Buckeyes Are "Dangerous"
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss to one of the other three teams in contention. But one Buckeyes star believes that they're still dangerous regardless. Speaking to the media this week, Fleming declared that the Buckeyes are playing like they...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
Big Ten Starting Quarterback Expected To Opt Out Of Team's Bowl Game
On the heels of an 8-5 season, the Purdue Boilermakers will look to bring a bowl game title home on Jan. 2nd against the LSU Tigers. They will face an uphill battle, however, as Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell will forego the bowl game. The news dovetailed with the expectation that ...
Brandon Miller says he was beat up, bloody after win vs Memphis
Alabama marked another impressive win on Tuesday night, continuing the fantastic start of the season with a tough nonconference schedule. The last two have been fistfights, taking down Houston on the road and Memphis at home. Not everyone made it out unscathed, as Crimson Tide players are feeling the effects.
Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle
Even though I’d like to believe that Ryan Day reads my content, I know he doesn’t. What I do know is that we both see a need at offensive tackle, especially considering the potential for both tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, to make a move for the next level after this season ends.
ESPN's Todd McShay Says Top NFL Draft Prospect May Have 'Character Issues'
Every year there's one or two NFL Draft prospects put through the wringer because of supposed "character issues." Last year, Oregon and now New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was the unlikely culrpit. But those rumors of his character flaws were quickly dispelled. This year, another ...
Comments / 2