Starkville, MS

The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee football offers Bryce Young

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols have offered 2024 EDGE prospect Bryce Young. “After a great conversation with Coach (Jerry) Mack, I am grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young announced. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job

Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018. According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom. "Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia

Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news

The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Brandon Miller says he was beat up, bloody after win vs Memphis

Alabama marked another impressive win on Tuesday night, continuing the fantastic start of the season with a tough nonconference schedule. The last two have been fistfights, taking down Houston on the road and Memphis at home. Not everyone made it out unscathed, as Crimson Tide players are feeling the effects.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

