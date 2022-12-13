Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
Ex-Lions quarterback reportedly signing back with Houston Texans
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Driskel surprisingly split snaps off the practice squad with Davis Mills for the Houston Texans in Week 14. And now the former Detroit Lions quarterback is reportedly getting added to Houston’s 53-man roster. Driskel spent the 2019 season in Detroit, starting three games in relief...
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols have offered 2024 EDGE prospect Bryce Young. “After a great conversation with Coach (Jerry) Mack, I am grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young announced. The...
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver
The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting
Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news
Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
