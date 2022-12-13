Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Golden State Warriors Give Injury Update on Steph Curry
Warriors star Steph Curry injured his shoulder vs. the Indiana Pacers
Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry met with the media on Friday.
Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
22-year-old NBA player announces he is retiring, saying anxiety from playing basketball led to 'the darkest times' of his life
Tyrell Terry was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. He was a standout at Stanford.
Draymond Green addresses why he wanted fan removed
On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from the game midway through the third quarter. The fan began chirping at Green around the 6:30 mark and the back-and-forth continued for over a full minute. But as Steph Curry stepped to the line for a free throw, Green had had enough. He pointed out the fan to an official who then sent the ticket-holder packing.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard
The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
Action News Jax
Nets fined $25K after sitting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and 6 others in win over Pacers
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 on Thursday for “failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting” after they sat eight players on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Though the league didn’t get into specifics when announcing the fine, it came after the Nets were down...
3 ways the Warriors can survive without Steph Curry
The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.
James Harden Reveals True Reason For Nets Trade
James Harden gave very candid answers about getting traded from the Nets to the 76ers.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Lakers Have Reportedly Inquired About Significant Trade
Sitting at 11-16 through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of shooting, defense and somebody that can create for themselves outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And according to TNT's Chris Haynes, they could be looking to bring back a...
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Unlikely To Trade Kyrie Irving Because They Don't Want Kevin Durant To Request A Trade
Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players on the planet when he is committed and healthy. He is one of the best shot-creators in the league when he's healthy, and Kyrie Irving is currently averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Brooklyn Nets. There have...
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To LeBron James Passing His All-Time Passes Mark
The records don't stop coming for LeBron James
TMZ.com
Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows
Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1