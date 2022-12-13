ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green addresses why he wanted fan removed

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from the game midway through the third quarter. The fan began chirping at Green around the 6:30 mark and the back-and-forth continued for over a full minute. But as Steph Curry stepped to the line for a free throw, Green had had enough. He pointed out the fan to an official who then sent the ticket-holder packing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard

The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 ways the Warriors can survive without Steph Curry

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
The Spun

Lakers Have Reportedly Inquired About Significant Trade

Sitting at 11-16 through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of shooting, defense and somebody that can create for themselves outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And according to TNT's Chris Haynes, they could be looking to bring back a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
INDIANA STATE
TMZ.com

Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows

Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
