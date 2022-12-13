ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

7x7.com

Holiday High Tea: Where to sip among twinkling lights and historic architecture

This time of year, some of the Bay Area's most beautiful historic homes and hotels take on the tradition of afternoon tea. These extravagant architectural beauties are worth a visit in any season, but crustless finger sandwiches, scones with Devonshire cream and lemon curd, and an uplifting, aromatic tea make the trip even better. After all, everyone deserves to indulge in a little tradition around the holidays.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
HAYWARD, CA
Secret SF

10 Hotels Going All-Out For The Holidays In And Around SF

If you’ve maxed out the city’s best holiday tree displays, kid-friendly Christmas events, and festive concerts, we’ve got another great roundup in store for you! Bay Area hotels certainly take no prisoners when it comes to holiday décor and events, so whether you’re looking for a place to stay or a 5-star display, read our list to see what’s going on. Arguably one of the city’s most well-known hotel displays, the Fairmont Hotel’s giant gingerbread house is a must for kids and adults alike. The fascinating creation is 22 feet tall, composed of thousands of gingerbread bricks and gallons of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Terrific East Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

As the final scene in A Christmas Story attests (unabashed sinophobia notwithstanding), dinner at a restaurant on Christmas can provide both a saving grace and a festive memory. Plus, you don’t have to cook and clean for a gaggle of guests. This year, a handful of East Bay restaurants, ranging from Italian menus to a la carte Sichuan fare, will be open for Christmas 2022, ready to serve those of you who eschew holiday feast preparations, or don’t honor Christmas at all. And if you’re all alone for the holiday, don’t fret — grab a good book or a fully charged Kindle or iPad, and make a reservation at one of these choice spots.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop

When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
indiacurrents.com

The Sparkle Of Holiday Lights In The Bay Area

As the holiday spirit takes over our hearts, join us as we chase some of the best holiday. displays the Bay Area has to offer. Folks have pulled out all the stops to create some. spectacular displays, so gather up your family, friends and hot chocolate, and head out. to...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
theplanetD

16 Great Hikes in San Francisco, California

Many travelers know about the world-renowned Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and flock there as soon as they get to the city and they should, it’s an icon of San Francisco. As someone who has lived in the city for almost two decades, tourist attractions in San Francisco are nice, but I want to share one way to spice up the experience of visiting the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay area by combining it with lesser known but still great hiking spots and vista points. These are the best hikes in San Francisco to get you outdoors and offer amazing views.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
