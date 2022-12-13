Many travelers know about the world-renowned Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and flock there as soon as they get to the city and they should, it’s an icon of San Francisco. As someone who has lived in the city for almost two decades, tourist attractions in San Francisco are nice, but I want to share one way to spice up the experience of visiting the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay area by combining it with lesser known but still great hiking spots and vista points. These are the best hikes in San Francisco to get you outdoors and offer amazing views.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO