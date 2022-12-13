ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill Residents Get Inline To Mourn Demolition Of Landmark Roller Rink

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gP9t_0jgv3MVf00

Merrimack Valley residents are skating into the backs of their minds and digging up older memories after demolition began at a landmark roller rink last week.

Self-described as the " best roller skating center in Massachusetts," Skateland in Haverhill was torn down on Friday, Dec. 9, according to a Haverhill Facebook group member. The rink was initially opened in Oct. 1951 and closed its doors for the last time in Oct 2021, according to Skateland's website .

"Sadly, the rink is closing, but the endless memories and friendships live on," the now-closed rink's website reads. "To all who skated with us, and especially to all of our staff from over the years, we sincerely thank you, and we bid you a very heartfelt farewell."

The rink's property, along with that of an abandoned gas station, was purchased by the Procopio Companies of Lynnfield in June, 2021, the Haverhill Gazette reported. Destruction of the rink, which was open for 70 years, caused previous patrons to reminisce about Skateland's heyday.

"At least four generations of our family enjoyed skating around the rink. So many happy memories there, and a lot of bruises to go with it," a commenter said. "The music, the friends, the good times. What a bummer to see it go."

Skateland first opened in Oct. of 1951 and demolition began in Dec. of 2022.

Shawna Marion

"I taught myself how to skate there at 6 years old, I was in an old Skateland commercial, and I spend every weekend there as a kid. Now I play Roller Derby in NH. Skateland thank you for the memories, and for enriching my life!," an especially emotional post read.

Others bemoaned the decision to close the rink, and Haverhill's culture.

"Haverhill doesn’t honor the past. They only know to tear it down. We are losing a lot of our history," a discontented commenter posted.

"SAD!! Money rules," said one Facebook user. "We have enough apartments/condos etc not affordable for families, low income people. You’re taking away from younger children/teenagers homeless."

The rink's property is set to become part of Haverhill's biggest riverfront housing development, reported the Haverhill Gazette, complete with a public 1,500-foot-long river boardwalk, dock for kayaks and canoes, and an amphitheater.

Comments / 13

Lorraine
3d ago

In just over 25 years here, our house taxes are now 4-times higher. Churches have closed. We have lost all “family” entertainments in the area: ‘Pilgrim Lanes’ candlepin bowling, ‘Sandborne Candy’ shop just over the border in NH, ‘Chunky’s’ Dinner/Movie, and now-after 71 years, ‘Skateland’. What Haverhill does have a lot more of is liquor-license pubs, and pot shops. All of which, our family neither wanted, nor have ever entered. ‘Change’ isn’t always for the better.

Reply(1)
6
Serena Eaton
3d ago

well isn't that great now they have taken the last resource for children to have fun stupid people we don't need more housing we need something for the kids to do Skateland was around when I was a child and I skated there!

Reply
5
Charles Sturtevant
3d ago

just another way for the city of Haverhill to take more things away from the kids and they wonder why the children are losing their minds because they have nowhere to go that is safe due to the fact that that moron keeps letting them build buildings everywhere that nobody can afford to move into anyways and if you got a family you sure as hell can't move into them because of the reasons

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Boston Harbor: Reports

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor this week, reports said.Police received a call for a body near 63 Long Wharf around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, Boston25 reports citing a Boston Police spokesperson. Police did not initially say if foul play is suspe…
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

New liquor store to open in Derry

DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
DERRY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

One injured in Route 1 crash in Rowley

ROWLEY — A driver had to be freed from his car and hospitalized after it collided with a dump truck Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 9:25 p.m. on Route 1 at the Glen Street intersection. The dispatcher said she got conflicting reports from calls with some saying there were no injuries and some saying the driver was trapped in the car.
ROWLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident in Front of Lowell Elementary School

A man was hit by a vehicle near a Lowell, Massachusetts, elementary school Wednesday morning, police said. The crash apparently involved an ambulance, which was seen being towed from the scene in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning. They said Chelmsford Street is closed...
LOWELL, MA
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man struck by train in Exeter dies in apparent suicide

EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police say that a man hit by a train Thursday died of an apparent suicide. First responders were called to the railroad crossing on Front Street just after 10 a.m. with a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. The Amtrak Downeaster train blocked the road about 1,000 feet from the train station.
EXETER, NH
CBS Boston

Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy

DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
DEDHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
429K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy