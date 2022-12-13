Haverhill Residents Get Inline To Mourn Demolition Of Landmark Roller Rink

Merrimack Valley residents are skating into the backs of their minds and digging up older memories after demolition began at a landmark roller rink last week.

Self-described as the " best roller skating center in Massachusetts," Skateland in Haverhill was torn down on Friday, Dec. 9, according to a Haverhill Facebook group member. The rink was initially opened in Oct. 1951 and closed its doors for the last time in Oct 2021, according to Skateland's website .

"Sadly, the rink is closing, but the endless memories and friendships live on," the now-closed rink's website reads. "To all who skated with us, and especially to all of our staff from over the years, we sincerely thank you, and we bid you a very heartfelt farewell."

The rink's property, along with that of an abandoned gas station, was purchased by the Procopio Companies of Lynnfield in June, 2021, the Haverhill Gazette reported. Destruction of the rink, which was open for 70 years, caused previous patrons to reminisce about Skateland's heyday.

"At least four generations of our family enjoyed skating around the rink. So many happy memories there, and a lot of bruises to go with it," a commenter said. "The music, the friends, the good times. What a bummer to see it go."

Skateland first opened in Oct. of 1951 and demolition began in Dec. of 2022.

Shawna Marion

"I taught myself how to skate there at 6 years old, I was in an old Skateland commercial, and I spend every weekend there as a kid. Now I play Roller Derby in NH. Skateland thank you for the memories, and for enriching my life!," an especially emotional post read.

Others bemoaned the decision to close the rink, and Haverhill's culture.

"Haverhill doesn’t honor the past. They only know to tear it down. We are losing a lot of our history," a discontented commenter posted.

"SAD!! Money rules," said one Facebook user. "We have enough apartments/condos etc not affordable for families, low income people. You’re taking away from younger children/teenagers homeless."

The rink's property is set to become part of Haverhill's biggest riverfront housing development, reported the Haverhill Gazette, complete with a public 1,500-foot-long river boardwalk, dock for kayaks and canoes, and an amphitheater.