Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | December 13, 2022
EUR/JPY closed near the trendline but reverse the direction today after the announcement of U.S CPI data. The bearish pressure has brought the pair down below yesterday’s low. If the pair continue moving lower then it will target the 140.50 support level again. Tomorrow will be a major event for the pair where the Fed will announce interest-rate and provide future outlook on interest-rate. If the Fed turn dovish and decide lesser interest-rate hike next year then the weakness of EUR/JPY might continue.
EUR/USD Holds Gains Near 1.0550 Before US Releases
The gains from last week pushed EUR/USD above 1.0580 early on Monday. The pair stays about the same in the European morning, but technical analysis suggests that buyers will win. Safe-haven flows could make the US dollar stronger in the second half of the day, which would stop the pair from getting more robust.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 07, 2022
Gold prices got rejected from the $1,780 – $1,800 area. However, there is no bearish continuation after the rejection. The price continues to stick near the area and will attempt to break out above it. Traders will monitor the price reactions from the area. If there are major bearish reactions then traders could consider entering short positions.
USD/JPY Anticipates To Auction Above 137.00 As Risk-Off Sentiment Grows
USD/JPY is close to 137.00 at the start of trading in Europe. Investors are worried about the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, so the asset is trying to rise above a critical level (Fed). The last monetary policy of CY2022 might be uncertain because more and more people think that interest rate hikes will stop for a while. It will make volatility last longer. Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, will also talk about interest rates for 2023.
EURUSD Triangle Breakout on FOMC Statement?
EURUSD has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on its short-term time frame, and it looks like a breakout is bound to happen soon. The consolidation is getting tighter, as the pair approaches the topo f the triangle around 1.0575. A break higher could set off a rally that’s the same height as the triangle pattern or around 150 pips. Similarly a break below support around 1.0525 might lead to a drop that’s the same size.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
Gold Snaps Back-to-Back Losses on Modest Support From US Dollar, Market Weakness
Gold futures stayed above $1,780 to finish the Tuesday trading session, and they are flat in overnight trading. The yellow metal found tried to find more support from the greenback and Treasury yields, but they also finished the day higher. So, what’s driving gold this week?. February gold futures...
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
Market Sentiment Bolsters AUD/USD Target to 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair is getting close to the 0.6800 barriers during the Tokyo session. Investors’ willingness to take risks has helped the Aussie asset. Even though the US Dollar Index fell in the morning, the major held on to its gains (DXY). USD Index is around 104.50 and is expected to retest weekly lows around 104.10.
The USD Is under Pressure, Which Could Limit The USD/CAD’s Upward Potential.
On Friday, the USD/CAD pair stays above its 50-day simple moving average and draws buyers between 1.3570 and 1.3565. Spot prices go above 1.3600 during the first half of the European day, reversing some of the drops from a one-month high the day before. Concerns that a global economic slowdown...
Best Forex Brokers for Day Trading
Choosing the best Forex broker for day trading can be challenging more so if you’re doing this for the first time. Each broker is unique; thus making a choice can be confusing considering the scores of brokers in the market. Besides, the forex market is very competitive, and the choice you’ve made has a significant impact on your success in the market. In this article, we’ll look at some tips that can assist you in locating the right broker.
EUR/JPY Bearish Channel Correction Setup
EURJPY is trending lower inside a falling channel on its 4-hour time frame, and it looks like the pair is gearing up for a test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows levels where sellers might be looking to return. The 50% level appears to be holding as a ceiling,...
Crude Oil Extends Losses Despite Bullish Trends Forming in Global Energy Market
Crude oil futures extended their losses this week, despite a significant decline in US inventories. Oil prices have slumped primarily on global recession fears amid central banks’ tightening efforts. Investors are also monitoring the price cap on Russian oil, although market analysts are still trying to determine how much it will impact the global economy.
EURAUD Range Resistance at 1.5650
EURAUD is still trading sideways on its 4-hour time frame, as price is testing the resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. If this keeps holding, the pair could fall back to support at the 1.5300 handle. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though, so the path of...
Instinet gets a $165k fine for poor supervision and data accuracy
Trades in the financial industry can be a good way to make profits, but they do not come without risk. In fact, the only thing that differentiates trading and investing from gambling is the fact that investors can collect, analyze, and use data to their advantage in order to accurately predict the market’s behavior. This is why the data needs to be as precise as possible.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
Natural gas fell through the rising trend line on its short-term time frames, indicating that a bearish reversal is due. Price might still retest the broken support before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around $6.348 and the 100 SMA...
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
Integral Reports a Decrease in Average Daily Volumes in November
Integral has released its average daily volumes (ADV) data for November. The numbers show a monthly and yearly decline in the company’s ADVs, after a sharp drop in consumer trading behavior in the last few months. Integral reports drop in November ADVs. In the financial results, the US-based software...
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Surpasses Wall Street’s Expectations
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) stock rose 0.48% (As on December 8, 11:35:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s fiscal first-quarter results declined but exceeded analysts’ expectations despite macroeconomic headwinds weighing on customers and independent dealers, as the company sees a challenging operating and retail environment for the full year. North American towable RV sales tumbled 41% in the quarter to about $1.32 billion, while motorized RVs in the region advanced 22% to $1.12 billion. European RV sales fell 20% to $504.3 million. Within the North American motorized and European segments, ongoing pricing actions and process improvements helped offset material cost pressures as we continued to make progress in restocking dealer inventory levels. The company’s backlog plunged 59% to $7.42 billion year-on-year, but said overall levels remain “somewhat elevated” versus the pre-pandemic period as demand for the RV lifestyle and products stays strong.
International crypto taxation will be the key agenda for the G20 Finance Track meetings
Individual countries have been introducing taxes on crypto earnings for years now, but as the industry is becoming more adopted and more relevant than ever, the G20 has decided to try and tackle the issue on an international scale. Tomorrow, December 13th marks the start of the G20 Finance Track meetings, which will focus on a variety of topics, but the key agenda items for the meetings will be advancing the international taxation agenda as well as reorienting global financial institutions.
