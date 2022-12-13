Read full article on original website
King penguin chick at Detroit Zoo gets a name
ROYAL OAK, MI – A fluffy, four-month-old king penguin chick – that is already about the same size as its parents – was recently determined to be a male and given a name. The king chick hatched on Aug. 13 at the Detroit Zoo after being transported from the Cincinnati Zoo where it was laid.
WLWT 5
Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption
MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
13abc.com
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
13abc.com
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
How to protect your dog from the flu
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Cough, runny nose, fever... dogs get sick just like us. Right now, shelters and veterinarians are seeing high cases of the dog flu and a virus that can cause pneumonia. "We've kinda delt with this for quite sometime, so I think we just take this one...
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
Michigan football motivated by beloved fan ‘Meechie’ Walker
ANN ARBOR – The college football season is a grueling fourth month stretch that tests players’ resolve daily, even for those on an undefeated Michigan team headed to the College Football Playoff. Through those arduous days, Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of the Wolverines, proved to be...
13abc.com
Bodies of missing Toledo teens identified
Two people arrested in the disappearance of two teens appear in Lucas Co. Court.
Indian fusion restaurant Wok Mandu closes in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- A Nepalese fusion restaurant in Ypsilanti has shuttered its doors as its owners prepare for a move out of state. Wok Mandu, 10 N. Adams St., Ypsilanti, closed permanently on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after announcing its closure on social media for earlier in the week. Manager Prem Bhandari, whose wife owns the Nepalese-Indian restaurant, confirmed the closure.
wcbe.org
Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim
On the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, part of the WCBE Podcast Experience, host Dan Skinner speaks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim, who recently helped pass a medical debt relief plan in Toledo and Lucas County. With inflation and stagnant wages, the poverty rate in Toledo is higher...
Michigan TE Erick All to join Cade McNamara at Iowa
Tight end Erick All, who cryptically announced his departure from Michigan earlier this month, is off to Iowa. The former all-Big Ten honorable mention and team captain made his commitment announcement on Wednesday afternoon, splashing a graphic of himself in a Hawkeyes uniform on social media along with the message, “LETS GO #hawkeyenation.”
13abc.com
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all going up across the country. So what can you do to try to lower your chances of getting sick? We spoke with a local doctor about the tripledemic and its impact here at home. Dr. Brian Kaminski...
Beacon
Tell Tales 12-15-22
It was 39 years ago on Dec. 9, 1983 when Sergeant Bob Rigoni of the Port Clinton Police Department was the pilot of an airplane that crashed into Lake Erie. On board were Deputy Bruce E. Mettler of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Dispatcher Michael L. Sweeney of the Put-In-Bay Police Department and EMT/Firefighter Duane Dress of the Put-In-Bay Volunteer Fire Department.
Aventura packs a punch with La Pasionaria cocktail steeped in history
ANN ARBOR, MI - There is an intentional connection between the La Pasionaria cocktail served at Ann Arbor’s Aventura and its namesake, Dolores Ibárruri. Much like Ibárruri, the Spanish Civil War politician known for her slogan “¡No Pasarán!”the drink is “sweet but strong,” offering a multi-dimensional flavor profile that is more than meets the eye.
WTOL-TV
Dec. 16 is the most dangerous day of driving, Nationwide reports
TOLEDO, Ohio — Millions of Americans will soon start to travel for the holidays and AAA officials said this will mean a greater risk of crashes. Nearly half a million crashes and almost 2,000 deaths happen this time of year, according to AAA. Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan...
