Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
hstoday.us
Emergency Management and First Responder Heroes Honored at HSToday Holiday Awards
Homeland Security Today’s annual Holiday Hero Awards honor those who have made lasting contributions to our nation’s security and risen to meet myriad challenges, recognizing those who have dedicated their careers to making our nation safer within the homeland security enterprise and those who have used their talents, determination, or platform to contribute to a safer country.
hstoday.us
DISA Advances National Security Objectives, Strengthens Partnerships
Senior U.S. government officials from the Defense Information Systems Agency and across the intelligence community emphasized the need to get after national security objectives via information technology and cyber capabilities at the 2022 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference. DISA Director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information...
hstoday.us
Border Security and Customs/Immigration Heroes Honored at HSToday Holiday Awards
Homeland Security Today’s annual Holiday Hero Awards honor those who have made lasting contributions to our nation’s security and risen to meet myriad challenges, recognizing those who have dedicated their careers to making our nation safer within the homeland security enterprise and those who have used their talents, determination, or platform to contribute to a safer country.
hstoday.us
USCIS Announces Trial for Updates to the Naturalization Test
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today published a notice in the Federal Register announcing that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to conduct a trial for updates to the current naturalization test. The naturalization test has four components: reading, writing, civics, and ability to speak English. The reading and writing portions of the naturalization test are standard. The purposes of the trial are to test a civics component with updated format and content and a newly developed English-speaking component that could become standard.
hstoday.us
More Than 250 Human Traffickers and Smugglers Behind Bars After Pan American Police Operation
An INTERPOL operation targeting human trafficking and migrant smuggling across Latin America and the Caribbean has seen victims rescued, migrants detected and suspected perpetrators arrested in 32 countries. The fourth in INTERPOL’s ‘Turquesa’ series of operations, the five-day (28 November – 2 December) operation saw Latin American investigators use INTERPOL...
hstoday.us
Global Crackdown Against DDoS Services Shuts Down Most Popular Platforms
Some fifty of the world’s biggest booter services, designed to enable users to launch crippling distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) against critical online infrastructure, have been taken down as part of an international crackdown against DDoS service providers. Known as Operation Power Off, this operation saw law enforcement in the United...
hstoday.us
U.S. Coast Guard ‘Backbone’ Hero Honored at HSToday Holiday Awards
Homeland Security Today’s annual Holiday Hero Awards honor those who have made lasting contributions to our nation’s security and risen to meet myriad challenges, recognizing those who have dedicated their careers to making our nation safer within the homeland security enterprise and those who have used their talents, determination, or platform to contribute to a safer country.
hstoday.us
DEA-Europol Report Reveals Involvement of Mexican Drug Cartels in the EU
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Europol have issued a joint analysis report shedding light on the involvement of Mexican criminal actors in the EU drug market. The report shows that Mexican cartels and EU-based criminal networks have been working together to traffic both methamphetamine and cocaine from...
hstoday.us
Coast Guard Repatriates 162 People to Cuba
Coast Guard Cutters Margaret Norvell and Raymond Evans’ crews repatriated 162 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3 a.m., about 30 miles south of Key Colony Beach.
hstoday.us
Mayorkas Discusses Planning for End of Title 42
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following update on the DHS-led whole-of-government planning to prepare for and manage the lifting of the Title 42 public health order:. “Economic and political instability around the world is fueling the highest levels of migration since World War II, including throughout...
hstoday.us
Federal Government Offers More Free COVID-19 Tests
The Administration announced today that COVIDTests.gov is open for a limited round of ordering this winter. Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free. In the absence of Congress providing additional funding for the nation’s COVID-19 response, the Administration has acted with its limited existing funding to add more at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation’s stockpile and support this round of ordering ahead of continued increases in COVID-19 cases.
Comments / 0