Lyon County Commissioners choose not to move forward with redistricting of county boundaries during weekly meeting Thursday
Redistricting will not be occurring in Lyon County, at least for the time being. During their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, commissioners were presented with the latest census data detailing the number of residents in each county district. According to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, the commission is statutorily bound to keep the districts as “even” as possible. She says District 1 currently has a larger volume of residents than district two or three.
Drivers urged to avoid East Logan between Warren and Weaver as house move begins
Drivers in southeast Emporia are asked to avoid the area of Logan Avenue between Warren Way and Weaver Street until further notice. The Smoots house is being moved from that area — eventually — to Road 90 east of Kansas Highway 99. However, Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says the semi trailer and the house got stuck near East Logan, which has tied up traffic just east of the Simmons Pet Food facility.
Purchase withdrawal and discussions on adequate special education funding highlight final USD 253 Board of Education meeting of 2022 Wednesday
When one door closes another opens and while Simmons Pet Food’s plans to purchase the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center are no longer in place, USD 253 Emporia Public Schools is already exploring additional options for the facility’s future. Board members had accepted the plan back in August...
City of Emporia warns of sanitation schedule delays due to staffing shortages
Some Emporia residents may see delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortages. On Tuesday, the city announced that staffing shortages may affect sanitation pickup times. The city encourages anyone whose trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m. on their scheduled day to contact the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
Flint Hills Technical College celebrates 2022 winter graduates Friday night
The most recent graduates of Flint Hills Technical College received one final lesson on the importance of accountability during the college’s winter commencement ceremony Friday night. Firefighter and FHTC graduate Richard Johnson delivered the evening’s commencement address on that very topic. Johnson says accountability is a vital value that...
USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium
The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
CORONAVIRUS: 43 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday
Lyon County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 data report was nearly level with the prior week. Public Health reported 43 new cases Wednesday morning, three more than the prior week’s total of 40 and one less than the 44 cases reported Nov. 30. Lyon County’s death count was once again unchanged at 129.
‘Appreciative to be a little bit’ of USD 252 successes, longtime superintendent Mike Argabright announces retirement plan
Mike Argabright is retiring. The longtime superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County announced his upcoming retirement next year as part of the district’s board meeting. During Argabright’s time, USD 252 has enjoyed academic success, with the district receiving Star Awards in all eight categories through the Kansas Department of Education’s Kansans Can student success recognition program, both last year and this year. It’s the only school district in Kansas to achieve that honor.
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Emporia Police seeking information on possible witnesses to Thursday’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia
In addition to searching for the suspect believed to be involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia, Emporia Police are now seeking information on potential witnesses to the incident. According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Emporia Police, as part of their investigation, have come...
Redistricting conversation coming to Lyon County Commission
Redistricting isn’t just a federal or state thing. It may be coming to the Lyon County Commission boundaries. County commissioners have their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, and they have slated a 15-minute discussion on boundaries for the county’s three commission districts:. *Ken Duft is set to represent...
Combination of staffing shortage, illness causing delays in Emporia trash pickup; Curbit routes unaffected
Emporia trash service may be delayed on a daily basis through the end of the year. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, City Manager Trey Cocking said staffing levels are the reason why, although there are two different reasons in the picture. Residents who haven’t had their trash picked...
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district. USD 420 Superintendent Ted Hessong spoke with 27 News about the decision to close for the rest of 2022 starting on Dec. 14. On Monday, the school sent out a message stating that more […]
Bomb Threat In Yates Center High School
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Yates Center High School. The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 5:05 pm on Monday from a subject who said they were a student of YCHS. The caller claimed they were bullied earlier in the day and had broken into the school via a window.
Audio – Wednesday – 12-14-22
Newsmaker: Deb Storrer of NRH Volunteers discusses Cookies With Claus. Newsmaker 2: Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking updates the Whittier Skate Park project.
Annelise Rockley named new Emporia High softball coach
The Emporia High softball team has a new head coach. Annelise Rockley takes over the Spartan softball program. Her hiring was made official Wednesday. Rockley is a familiar face to Emporia. She played two seasons for April Rosales at Emporia State. She was also an assistant with the Emporia High...
Morris County deputies asking for public’s help in illegal livestock disposal case
Morris County deputies are dealing with what they say is an illegal method of livestock disposal, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Deputies say there are individuals disposing of baby calves and goats by dumping them off the Elm Creek Bridge on South 1400 Road near Helmick Road, or about 10 miles west-southwest of Council Grove.
$62 million economic impact, new jobs expected with arrival of company in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local magazine and print publications distributor is set to expand with a new incentive agreement in Shawnee County. The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement on Wednesday to help OneSource Distributing LLC. The organization is looking to set up shop in Shawnee County. […]
Changes coming to Topeka Regional Airport, Billard Airport
TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka. With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports. Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding […]
