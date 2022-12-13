ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVOE

Lyon County Commissioners choose not to move forward with redistricting of county boundaries during weekly meeting Thursday

Redistricting will not be occurring in Lyon County, at least for the time being. During their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, commissioners were presented with the latest census data detailing the number of residents in each county district. According to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, the commission is statutorily bound to keep the districts as “even” as possible. She says District 1 currently has a larger volume of residents than district two or three.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Drivers urged to avoid East Logan between Warren and Weaver as house move begins

Drivers in southeast Emporia are asked to avoid the area of Logan Avenue between Warren Way and Weaver Street until further notice. The Smoots house is being moved from that area — eventually — to Road 90 east of Kansas Highway 99. However, Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says the semi trailer and the house got stuck near East Logan, which has tied up traffic just east of the Simmons Pet Food facility.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City of Emporia warns of sanitation schedule delays due to staffing shortages

Some Emporia residents may see delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortages. On Tuesday, the city announced that staffing shortages may affect sanitation pickup times. The city encourages anyone whose trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m. on their scheduled day to contact the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Flint Hills Technical College celebrates 2022 winter graduates Friday night

The most recent graduates of Flint Hills Technical College received one final lesson on the importance of accountability during the college’s winter commencement ceremony Friday night. Firefighter and FHTC graduate Richard Johnson delivered the evening’s commencement address on that very topic. Johnson says accountability is a vital value that...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium

The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: 43 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday

Lyon County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 data report was nearly level with the prior week. Public Health reported 43 new cases Wednesday morning, three more than the prior week’s total of 40 and one less than the 44 cases reported Nov. 30. Lyon County’s death count was once again unchanged at 129.
KVOE

‘Appreciative to be a little bit’ of USD 252 successes, longtime superintendent Mike Argabright announces retirement plan

Mike Argabright is retiring. The longtime superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County announced his upcoming retirement next year as part of the district’s board meeting. During Argabright’s time, USD 252 has enjoyed academic success, with the district receiving Star Awards in all eight categories through the Kansas Department of Education’s Kansans Can student success recognition program, both last year and this year. It’s the only school district in Kansas to achieve that honor.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Redistricting conversation coming to Lyon County Commission

Redistricting isn’t just a federal or state thing. It may be coming to the Lyon County Commission boundaries. County commissioners have their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, and they have slated a 15-minute discussion on boundaries for the county’s three commission districts:. *Ken Duft is set to represent...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Bomb Threat In Yates Center High School

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Yates Center High School. The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 5:05 pm on Monday from a subject who said they were a student of YCHS. The caller claimed they were bullied earlier in the day and had broken into the school via a window.
YATES CENTER, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 12-14-22

Newsmaker: Deb Storrer of NRH Volunteers discusses Cookies With Claus. Newsmaker 2: Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking updates the Whittier Skate Park project.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Annelise Rockley named new Emporia High softball coach

The Emporia High softball team has a new head coach. Annelise Rockley takes over the Spartan softball program. Her hiring was made official Wednesday. Rockley is a familiar face to Emporia. She played two seasons for April Rosales at Emporia State. She was also an assistant with the Emporia High...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Changes coming to Topeka Regional Airport, Billard Airport

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka. With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports. Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding […]
TOPEKA, KS

