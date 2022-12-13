Redistricting will not be occurring in Lyon County, at least for the time being. During their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, commissioners were presented with the latest census data detailing the number of residents in each county district. According to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, the commission is statutorily bound to keep the districts as “even” as possible. She says District 1 currently has a larger volume of residents than district two or three.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO