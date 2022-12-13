Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Giants vs. Commanders Injury Report: RBs Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson Limited Wednesday
As the two NFC East Division rivals get set to face off for the second time in three weeks, we discuss who is trending towards playing, and who's not.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
New York Giants Week 15 Injury Report: Updates on Williams, Barkley, McKinney and More
Some mixed news regarding the Giants' Week 15 injury report.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Prominent ESPN Personality Announces He's Leaving The Network
On Wednesday morning, David Jacoby had important news to share with his fans. After spending over two decades with ESPN, Jacoby is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. Jacoby told his Twitter followers that it was a mutual decision. "It’s time," Jacoby tweeted. "After 23 years with...
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
ESPN’s Ryan Clark: ABC’s ‘GMA’ broke deal on Mike Hollins interview
ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark felt that ABC’s “Good Morning America” violated an agreement with him. Separately from ESPN, Clark co-hosts the Pivot Podcast and was slated to have Mike Hollins — the hero in the University of Virginia mass shooting who initially escaped but returned to help others get off the bus where it was happening — on the show. Thursday morning, Clark sent tweets accusing “Good Morning America” of breaking a deal they had to release their interviews on the same day. Later, he spoke to The Post about his series of events and eventually had a second call...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
Texas RB Bijan Robinson Lands With NFC East Franchise In Latest ESPN Mock Draft
Bijan Robinson is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
Report: Dan, Tanya Snyder Likely to Sell Commanders
The Washington co-owners hired Bank of America in November.
NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Update
The NFL's Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV ends after the 2022 season, and the package is poised to switch platforms for the first time. Speaking from the owners' meeting in Texas, commissioner Roger Goodell said they've reached "a very critical point" in negotiations to pick a new provider for 2023.
Popculture
XFL Reveals Uniforms for All Eight Teams for 2023 Season
The XFL is returning in February, and fans now know what the eight teams will be wearing during game days. The league recently revealed the uniforms for all eight teams for the 2023 season while also announcing it has selected Under Armour as the Official Uniform Partner. "Over the past...
David Jacoby leaving ESPN after 23 years: ‘It’s time’
David Jacoby has no regrets about moving on from ESPN. The commentator and producer, who served as the co-host of the daily talk show “Jalen & Jacoby” alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways. “It’s time,” Jacoby wrote. “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.” In a statement, ESPN said the final episode of “Jalen & Jacoby”...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Always Knew He Was a Star
The story of an underdog succeeding in the NFL is well-told. Soon-to-be NFL MVP Tom Brady kickstarting the New England Patriots Dynasty in 2001, Eric Berry's return following his cancer diagnosis, and Kurt Warner's rise from grocery store employee to NFL Hall of Famer are examples of the heroic legends we've heard fans wax poetic about over the years.
NFL Owners Pave Way for New Stadiums, Upgrades
A bevy of items related to construction of new stadiums and the refurbishment of current ones were approved by NFL owners at the league’s winter meetings in Irving, Texas, on Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans’ proposed $2.1 billion stadium and the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.4 billion stadium — both expected...
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
NFL Playoff Projection: Dolphins still in good shape, but there's a doomsday path now
The Miami Dolphins had to be feeling good about their spot in the playoff field a couple weeks ago. They were 8-3 and still had hopes of winning the AFC East. There was a tough two-game road trip to California, but they had yet to lose a game that didn't involve Tua Tagovailoa being injured.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0