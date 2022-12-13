ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Prominent ESPN Personality Announces He's Leaving The Network

On Wednesday morning, David Jacoby had important news to share with his fans. After spending over two decades with ESPN, Jacoby is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. Jacoby told his Twitter followers that it was a mutual decision. "It’s time," Jacoby tweeted. "After 23 years with...
New York Post

ESPN’s Ryan Clark: ABC’s ‘GMA’ broke deal on Mike Hollins interview

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark felt that ABC’s “Good Morning America” violated an agreement with him. Separately from ESPN, Clark co-hosts the Pivot Podcast and was slated to have Mike Hollins — the hero in the University of Virginia mass shooting who initially escaped but returned to help others get off the bus where it was happening — on the show. Thursday morning, Clark sent tweets accusing “Good Morning America” of breaking a deal they had to release their interviews on the same day. Later, he spoke to The Post about his series of events and eventually had a second call...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Update

The NFL's Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV ends after the 2022 season, and the package is poised to switch platforms for the first time. Speaking from the owners' meeting in Texas, commissioner Roger Goodell said they've reached "a very critical point" in negotiations to pick a new provider for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

XFL Reveals Uniforms for All Eight Teams for 2023 Season

The XFL is returning in February, and fans now know what the eight teams will be wearing during game days. The league recently revealed the uniforms for all eight teams for the 2023 season while also announcing it has selected Under Armour as the Official Uniform Partner. "Over the past...
New York Post

David Jacoby leaving ESPN after 23 years: ‘It’s time’

David Jacoby has no regrets about moving on from ESPN. The commentator and producer, who served as the co-host of the daily talk show “Jalen & Jacoby” alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways. “It’s time,” Jacoby wrote. “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.” In a statement, ESPN said the final episode of “Jalen & Jacoby”...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Always Knew He Was a Star

The story of an underdog succeeding in the NFL is well-told. Soon-to-be NFL MVP Tom Brady kickstarting the New England Patriots Dynasty in 2001, Eric Berry's return following his cancer diagnosis, and Kurt Warner's rise from grocery store employee to NFL Hall of Famer are examples of the heroic legends we've heard fans wax poetic about over the years.
Front Office Sports

NFL Owners Pave Way for New Stadiums, Upgrades

A bevy of items related to construction of new stadiums and the refurbishment of current ones were approved by NFL owners at the league’s winter meetings in Irving, Texas, on Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans’ proposed $2.1 billion stadium and the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.4 billion stadium — both expected...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle

The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy