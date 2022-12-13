Read full article on original website
Bill Oram: Oregon State can put itself on national football map with win over Florida
Take a look around college football right now. If a player isn’t opting out to prepare for the NFL draft, it feels like he’s probably in the transfer portal. Gee, it’s almost like winning a bowl game ain’t worth as much as it once was. Unless...
No. 14 Oregon State Beavers vs. Florida Gators, Las Vegas Bowl, football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
No. 14 Oregon State looks to become a 10-win team for just the third time in program history when the Beavers play Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Allegiant Stadium with a live broadcast on ESPN. The Beavers, who won six of their...
Oregon State mailbag: Most difficult players to replace in 2023, Las Vegas Bowl prominence, Jack Colletto and NFL
The Las Vegas Bowl edition of the Oregon State mailbag, where The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel pounds out the answers from the team’s hotel coffee shop. Here goes:. (Note: Mailbag goes on haitus for a couple weeks during the holidays, with hopes to resume first week of January) Other...
Bo Nix undecided about returning to Oregon Ducks in 2023 or pursuing NFL
Bo Nix will play at least one more college football game. What Oregon’s quarterback will do after the Holiday Bowl is yet to be determined, though. “I want to know too,” Nix said after practice on Friday. “I’m still trying to figure that out myself and we’ll decide later.”
From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, a special guest joins Doug Lesmerises to give advice about the college bowl season, which kicks off Friday. Tyler Shoemaker has his own college football ratings system which he uses to analyze games, and he talks with...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
