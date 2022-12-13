ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqPFS_0jgv2Ask00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Several production lots of COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance they may give false negative results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves around 11,102 Detect COVID-19 Tests. The tests were shipped to customers from Jul 26, 2022, through Aug. 26, 2022.

Detect Inc. says that while they have not received any reports of false positives, it is recalling the tests out of an abundance of caution.

Lot Number Use By Date Number of Tests Shipped
HB264 1/1/2023 7,382
HY263 1/1/2023 1,800
HY264 1/1/2023 1,920

The lot numbers can be found on the side of the test box along with the use-by date. The following products are subject to recall:

Location of lot number and use-by date (Photo//FDA)

Anyone with the recalled COVID-19 tests should throw them away and contact Detect Inc. for a full refund. The company said if a person tries to use the recalled tests in the company’s app, they will be alerted about the recall.

Father of missing student: ‘It doesn’t add up’

Anyone with questions can contact Detect Inc. at (855) 322 3692 or email the company at support@detect.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Georgia inmate convicted of coordinating meth deliveries from Atlanta to NC

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in Georgia was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine Wednesday after he was accused of coordinating shipments of the drug to North Carolina while he was in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said that in 2019, multiple agencies conducted a joint investigation into a drug trafficking […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man sentenced for illegally selling machine guns, ghost guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns and machine guns, was sentenced to over three years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, 24-year-old Desmon Taylor Moore manufactured and sold guns without a license between 2021 and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy