Recount determines winner of close Mahoning County commissioners race
A recount in the close Mahoning County commissioners race has confirmed the winner.
abc27.com
Carrie DelRosso, former GOP Lt. Governor candidate, won’t run in special election
(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania State Representative Carrie DelRosso, the Republican’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2022, announced she will not run in a special election in Pennsylvania’s 32nd district. DelRosso, who once represented Allegheny County’s 33rd District, did not run for re-election for the State House in...
Case takes turn for East Liverpool man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.
Former Mahoning County prosecutor named Prosecutor of the Year
Former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year.
City of Youngstown enters into agreement with new ambulance company
The biggest issue discussed at a special council meeting Friday was why a nearby ambulance company was never made aware that the city of Youngstown was looking for services.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 17th
Vindicator file photo / December 14, 1972 | Ohio Gov. John J. Gilligan, center, swore in two new Youngstown Municipal Court judges 50 years ago. Left to right are Common Pleas Judge John J. Leskovyansky and his successor on the Municipal Court bench, Frank X. Kryzan, and New Municipal Court Judge Lloyd R. Haynes and his predecessor, Appellate Judge Joseph Donofrio.
WFMJ.com
Retired Mahoning County Prosecutor recognized by statewide organization
The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association has named Paul Gains as “Prosecutor of the Year”. Gains, 71, who recently retired after serving as Mahoning County Prosecutor for 25 years, received the honor at the association’s annual meeting. The award recognizes awardees for exceptional representation for the people of...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown council approves new ambulance service for city with 5-1 vote
The City of Youngstown voted nearly unanimously on Friday to approve a new ambulance service for the city. The ordinance passed with five out of six council members voting in favor of the new service with Councilman Jimmy Hughes being the only one to vote against it. At this point, it is unclear why Hughes voted against the service.
WFMJ.com
Turnpike plow names 'Clearopathra', 'Blizzard Wizard' submitted by Valley residents
A couple of Valley residents have come up with some of the winning ideas in the Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest. Among the eight winning submissions that will be emblazoned on plows along the pike is “Clearopathra”, which is the brainchild of Samantha Scardina of Berlin Center. Clearopathra...
Downtown Youngstown business ‘refuses to move’, suing city
The business owner is claiming the city breached its contract.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Co. drug court celebrates 25 years of success
A program that focuses on treatment, rather than incarceration, has proven to be a success in Mahoning County. To help celebrate Mahoning County's felony drug court's success of over 1300 graduates over the past 25 years, Ohio's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court came to tout what is the state's longest running specialty docket presided over by a single judge.
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Trumbull health department issues holiday virus advisory
The Trumbull County Combined Health District issued an advisory Friday laying out some suggested guidelines for holiday gatherings.
WFMJ.com
Southington man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Another Valley resident has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot as protestors tried to prevent Congress from certifying Joseph Biden as President. Michael Scott Lockwood, 32, surrendered to federal authorities on Thursday after the FBI identified him as the January 6th protestor who allegedly grabbed a baton from a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to keep demonstrators out of the Capitol.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Grand jury indicts Newton Falls man accused of abusing boy on video
A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man accused of abusing a boy who was in his care.
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Man out on bond in shooting indicted for Youngstown chase
A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for a chase he is accused of leading city police on while he was free on bond in a shooting case.
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m.
