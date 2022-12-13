ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 17th

Vindicator file photo / December 14, 1972 | Ohio Gov. John J. Gilligan, center, swore in two new Youngstown Municipal Court judges 50 years ago. Left to right are Common Pleas Judge John J. Leskovyansky and his successor on the Municipal Court bench, Frank X. Kryzan, and New Municipal Court Judge Lloyd R. Haynes and his predecessor, Appellate Judge Joseph Donofrio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown council approves new ambulance service for city with 5-1 vote

The City of Youngstown voted nearly unanimously on Friday to approve a new ambulance service for the city. The ordinance passed with five out of six council members voting in favor of the new service with Councilman Jimmy Hughes being the only one to vote against it. At this point, it is unclear why Hughes voted against the service.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning Co. drug court celebrates 25 years of success

A program that focuses on treatment, rather than incarceration, has proven to be a success in Mahoning County. To help celebrate Mahoning County's felony drug court's success of over 1300 graduates over the past 25 years, Ohio's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court came to tout what is the state's longest running specialty docket presided over by a single judge.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
Southington man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Another Valley resident has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot as protestors tried to prevent Congress from certifying Joseph Biden as President. Michael Scott Lockwood, 32, surrendered to federal authorities on Thursday after the FBI identified him as the January 6th protestor who allegedly grabbed a baton from a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to keep demonstrators out of the Capitol.
SOUTHINGTON, OH

