Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
WISH-TV
Docs: Girlfriend, grandmother receive texts showing man held hostage before murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and killed on the city’s east side. Court documents indicate he was killed in a dispute over a missing vehicle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of 35-year-old...
IU police search for 3 subjects suspected of intimidation with a weapon on campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington have lifted a shelter order as they continue to search for three people who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon on the Indiana University campus Thursday evening. IU police issued an alert around 7:30 p.m. after an armed person was reported near...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after confessing to having meth and syringes in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Bedford Police officer located a male near a Jeep Compass parked next to a storage container in the Lowe’s parking lot. The vehicle windows were covered with blankets and a male was shuffling around inside. When...
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
wbiw.com
Woman refuses to comply with officers’ warnings and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of State Road 159. When officers arrived they spoke with 51-year-old Cindy Carter who told police she...
wbiw.com
Duo purse snatchers arrested in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male after the pair would sometimes distract their victims, take their purses, and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Police arrested Raven Russell on multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, whose name...
wdrb.com
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
wbiw.com
Habitual traffic offender is arrested after officer spots him driving a vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrols spotted a white Pontiac G6 parked at the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 16th and O streets. The officers recognized the driver as 35-year-old Jeffrey Novak...
wbiw.com
Assistant store manager faces theft charges
BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and money from a deceased man’s bank account
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and took money from a deceased man’s bank account. On November 28, 2022, a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of a wallet and vehicle from 30 Sams Road.
wbiw.com
Man admits bottled urine is in his backpack, used to interfere with drug screen
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation at State Road 37 and 29th Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Klayton Unger was a passenger in the vehicle. Police received permission to search the...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
wbiw.com
Bedford man facing child molestation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on 16 counts including child molesting. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested 60-year-old Tommy Jenkins after they were alerted to the crimes on November 16, 2022. The crimes were committed between October 4, 2013, through March 2022. Jenkins is facing charges...
wbiw.com
Police detect marijuana odor during a traffic stop and arrest Mitchell man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer stopped his vehicle at the intersection of State Road 60 East and South Meridian Road on Saturday night. The officer stopped the driver for no operative license plate light. When the officer approached the...
wbiw.com
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
