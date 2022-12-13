ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Woman refuses to comply with officers’ warnings and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of State Road 159. When officers arrived they spoke with 51-year-old Cindy Carter who told police she...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Duo purse snatchers arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male after the pair would sometimes distract their victims, take their purses, and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Police arrested Raven Russell on multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, whose name...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Assistant store manager faces theft charges

BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
WTHR

1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations

BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man facing child molestation charges

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on 16 counts including child molesting. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested 60-year-old Tommy Jenkins after they were alerted to the crimes on November 16, 2022. The crimes were committed between October 4, 2013, through March 2022. Jenkins is facing charges...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy