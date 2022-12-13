It seems that those wearing trackers should know if they commit a crime...the trackers will put them there at the scene of the crime....not very bright.
I have learned that criminals are smarter than the average person and can make a way from no way. If they put their smarts into legal activities perhaps they wouldn't be criminals. People have to monitor those things and whenever theirs humans involved stuff gets screwed up. Even with computer monitoring things can get screwed through technical disfunction. The best thing to do is keep their butts locked up that way you don't have to worry about problems like this unless the correction officers screw up. it's a no win situation. I believe if we either put them all on an island by themselves and leave them there or send them to fight the wars we are involved in and whoever comes home after the war gets their freedom the better off we will be.
house arrest seems not to be a great alternative here in Louisville. their track record is proof
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Comments / 18