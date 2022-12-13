ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 18

David Starnes
3d ago

It seems that those wearing trackers should know if they commit a crime...the trackers will put them there at the scene of the crime....not very bright.

Reply(1)
8
Jackie Dorsey
3d ago

I have learned that criminals are smarter than the average person and can make a way from no way. If they put their smarts into legal activities perhaps they wouldn't be criminals. People have to monitor those things and whenever theirs humans involved stuff gets screwed up. Even with computer monitoring things can get screwed through technical disfunction. The best thing to do is keep their butts locked up that way you don't have to worry about problems like this unless the correction officers screw up. it's a no win situation. I believe if we either put them all on an island by themselves and leave them there or send them to fight the wars we are involved in and whoever comes home after the war gets their freedom the better off we will be.

Reply(1)
5
Richard Banks
3d ago

house arrest seems not to be a great alternative here in Louisville. their track record is proof

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect charged in January homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Police Searching For Jefferson Mall Shooting Suspect

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in Newburg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened in the Newburg neighborhood in September. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jeremy Thompson, 28, is being charged with murder, domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with assaulting juvenile near a bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with assaulting a boy Wednesday afternoon near a west Louisville school bus stop. Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault that happened at 44th and Main streets. Along with assault, Price is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and second-degree strangulation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There was a twist to the annual Shop With a Cop event by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP because the officers had to stop shopping and make arrests. Approximately 50 officers, most of whom were in uniform, were taking part...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after assaulting 12-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with assault and strangulation after incident with 12-year-old boy. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Price, 41, is facing assault charges after an incident that occurred Wednesday at 44th and Main Streets. Price allegedly picked up the boy by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy