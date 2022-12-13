ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preservationists’ appeal to save Grain Elevator denied

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator isn’t going to stop any time soon.

On Monday, an appellate division of the New York State Supreme Court denied a preliminary injunction sought by The Campaign for Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.

The campaign was looking to stop “further actions to demolish or destroy the structure,” according to the court document, which goes on to say the “petitioner has failed to establish, by clear and convincing evidence, a likelihood of success on the merits of this appeal.”

“Rather than timely perfect this appeal and thereby enable this Court to consider its merits, petitioner has thrice applied for temporary injunctive relief and on each occasion the application has been procedurally defective,” the court document says.

Demolition of the entire structure, which is expected to take a total of eight months, began this past September.

