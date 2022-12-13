Read full article on original website
Two men return to the scene of their alleged crime, one arrested
Sayre, Pa. — A property manager identified two men sitting in a hotel’s business area as the same ones who stole a television a few weeks prior. David Ronald Kithcart and a unidentified male with him told officers they were waiting for a friend at the Best Western in Sayre. Neither man could identify the friend. Officers took both the 30-year-old Kithcart and the unidentified male into custody. ...
Man charged with Attempted Murder following Cortland shooting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Main Street, Cortland on Friday afternoon, December 16, according to the Cortland Police Department. Police say that 37-year-old Tyshawn Pittman was found hiding inside an apartment in the vicinity of the 100 block […]
wxhc.com
Women Shot After Domestic Dispute In Downtown Cortland Apt
Around 1:30 pm this afternoon there was a heavy police response after a reported shooting in an apartment at 107 Main Street. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation say Cortland City Police. City...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Arrest Woman on Felony Fraud Charges
The Cortland County Sheriff has made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services on Wednesday, December 14th. During the investigation it was reported that 38 year old Tanesha M. Bennett of Cortland provided fraudulent information to the Department of Social...
cortlandvoice.com
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in […]
Two probation violators sentenced to state prison
Today in Broome County Court, two individuals were sentenced to state prison for violating their probations.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
Endicott man guilty of criminal gun possession
Today in Broome County Court, Roger Edwards, 39, of Endicott, pled guilty to felony Attempted Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
cortlandvoice.com
Homer man sentenced to five years in prison for drug possession
A Homer man was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a Class-B Felony) and sentenced to five years in prison and two years of post-release supervision on Tuesday at Cortland County Court. Corrie Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Back in March of this...
wxhc.com
Reported Shooting in Downtown Cortland
Police activity started around 2 on Main Street in Cortland near Port Watson Street after a reported shooting. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. City of Cortland Police are asking the public for...
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
NewsChannel 36
Several Inmate Attacks Against Officers at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Six officers were injured during the first two weeks of December in three separate attacks at the Elmira Correctional Facility. The first assault occurred on December 2nd. According to NYSCOPBA, a staff member asked an inmate to leave his cell. The union said the inmate refused,...
Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway of Clay home
Clay, N.Y. -- A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his home in Clay Tuesday afternoon, deputies said. Around 3:30 p.m., police received reports of a robbery at 1212 Allen Road in Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
cortlandvoice.com
Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland
Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
20-year-old man fatally shot in Utica
Utica, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man died after rushing to a Utica hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday, police said. Tirus Freeman, of Utica, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Thursday morning, according to a news release from Utica police.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
Binghamton man arrested on stolen vehicle, gun charges
At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
