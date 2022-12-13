ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men return to the scene of their alleged crime, one arrested

Sayre, Pa. — A property manager identified two men sitting in a hotel’s business area as the same ones who stole a television a few weeks prior. David Ronald Kithcart and a unidentified male with him told officers they were waiting for a friend at the Best Western in Sayre. Neither man could identify the friend. Officers took both the 30-year-old Kithcart and the unidentified male into custody. ...
SAYRE, PA
wxhc.com

Women Shot After Domestic Dispute In Downtown Cortland Apt

Around 1:30 pm this afternoon there was a heavy police response after a reported shooting in an apartment at 107 Main Street. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation say Cortland City Police. City...
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Arrest Woman on Felony Fraud Charges

The Cortland County Sheriff has made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services on Wednesday, December 14th. During the investigation it was reported that 38 year old Tanesha M. Bennett of Cortland provided fraudulent information to the Department of Social...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’

A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Homer man sentenced to five years in prison for drug possession

A Homer man was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a Class-B Felony) and sentenced to five years in prison and two years of post-release supervision on Tuesday at Cortland County Court. Corrie Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Back in March of this...
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Reported Shooting in Downtown Cortland

Police activity started around 2 on Main Street in Cortland near Port Watson Street after a reported shooting. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. City of Cortland Police are asking the public for...
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person

Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Several Inmate Attacks Against Officers at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Six officers were injured during the first two weeks of December in three separate attacks at the Elmira Correctional Facility. The first assault occurred on December 2nd. According to NYSCOPBA, a staff member asked an inmate to leave his cell. The union said the inmate refused,...
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway of Clay home

Clay, N.Y. -- A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his home in Clay Tuesday afternoon, deputies said. Around 3:30 p.m., police received reports of a robbery at 1212 Allen Road in Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
CLAY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland

Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

20-year-old man fatally shot in Utica

Utica, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man died after rushing to a Utica hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday, police said. Tirus Freeman, of Utica, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Thursday morning, according to a news release from Utica police.
UTICA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons

Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim

The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy