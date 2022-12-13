CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.

