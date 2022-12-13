Read full article on original website
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
sandhillssentinel.com
Dasher’s Designs has Rockingham rocking
They’re seeing the lights at Rockingham Speedway and Entertainment Complex. An extensive display of Christmas lights, created by Dasher’s Designs, has been bringing visitors to the racing venue this holiday season. Known for decorating exteriors of private homes with seasonal lighting, Dasher’s decided to bring its work to a wider audience in 2022.
Cumberland County students get free bikes in surprise announcement
Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore Unity Drive a resounding success
On Saturday, Dec. 10, “Circle of Love,” an ad hoc group comprised of the LGBTQIA community and its allies, hosted the Moore Unity Drive in the Downtown Southern Pines Park benefiting the Foodbank of Central and Eastern NC and Friend to Friend, according to a press release from the group. About 200 people stopped by for fellowship, holiday cheer, and to drop off donations for our neighbors who were hurt by last week’s attack on Moore County and our power grid.
School board names assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, Accountability
LUMBERTON — Heeding the recommendation of Superintendent Freddie Williamson, the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson Co
Christmas in Wagram
The Wagram Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Dec. 8. The ceremony included carolers and a band singing holiday favorites while children danced. “We have not had anything like this in at least 13 years that I’ve been here,” said Myra Stone from the Chamber of Commerce.
publicradioeast.org
School board votes down parent request to remove book from school library
“Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank is one of more than 12,000 books at the Northern Guilford High School library. The novel follows the lives of 11 diverse teenagers who struggle with various issues, and it is not part of any required curriculum. The Guilford County Board of Education...
sandhillssentinel.com
Free seminars on navigating MS diagnosis
Free Seminars: Exploring MS: Symptoms & Diagnosis, Treatments, Resources & Support. Location: Southern Pines Public Library 170 W Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Aging Outreach Services is partnering with the Southern Pines Public Library to host a series of three free seminars to help families understand and navigate a Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Exploring MS is designed to provide an open discussion to explore MS symptoms, the diagnosis, treatment plans, resources, and available support. Seminars are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Jan 9, Jan 23, and Jan 30 at 170 W. Connecticut Avenue, Southern Pines.
Teachers detail school violence to Scotland Board of Education
LAURINBURG — Jarring video of violent fights breaking out at Scotland High School in recent weeks did more than what words could accomplish for one local resident during the public comment period of the Scotland County Board of Education meeting on Monday night. Meg Johnson of Laurinburg shared the...
sandhillssentinel.com
Several Pinehurst firefighters receive awards
The Pinehurst Fire Department recently held its annual holiday dinner and recognition ceremony to highlight accomplishments in 2022. Fire Chief Carlton Cole recognized firefighters for professional achievements and milestones, including the peer-nominated award of Firefighter of the Year. The award is named after Robert Viall, who served as Chief of the Pinehurst Fire Department for many years.
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
alamancenews.com
Dentzel Carousel to reopen Dec. 22
After an absence of more than three years, Burlington’s iconic Dentzel Carousel is about to whirl back into action at City Park – and just in time for Christmas, no less. The city has announced that on Thursday, December 22, it will crank the carousel back up for first time since 2019, when it shipped the antique amusement off to Ohio to be fully restored at a specialized workshop.
Up and Coming Weekly
Sweet Valley Ranch hosts drive-thru Festival of Lights
Bundle up the kids, fill up the gas tank and head towards Sunnyside School Road to enjoy Sweet Valley Ranch’s drive-thru Festival of Lights now until Dec. 26. Staff transformed about 40 acres of the farm into a magical Christmas Wonderland with over 1 million lights and over 350 animals.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Thomas Joseph Miller
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Thomas Joseph Miller (Laurinburg, NC), who passed away on December 14, 2022, at the age of age 74. Tom was affectionately known by family and friends as T.S., and he later earned the coveted title of Papa Miller by his six treasured grandchildren.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
WRAL
New Fayetteville Tech nursing center gives nurses state-of-the-art training
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Technical Community College is confronting the nursing shortage head-on by expanding its nursing program. A tour of the new Nursing Education and Simulation Center showed a state-of-the-art facility packed with the latest technology. It's a state of the art facility with many mannequins that cost...
alamancenews.com
Developer files plans for 252 apartments in west Burlington
A Wilmington-based developer has submitted the detailed plans for a new apartment complex in Burlington that had initially proven a bit controversial when it came up for the city’s zoning approval earlier this year. Burlington’s city council ultimately gave its unanimous nod to this project’s zoning in June –...
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change
The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Delitha Jeanette Gill Cox of Pinehurst
Delitha Jeanette Gill Cox, 88 of Pinehurst, passed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A visitation will be held from 8 to 9am on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A graveside service will follow at 10am at the Spring Lake Veterans Cemetery.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Rosalia Ramos of Seven Lakes
Rosalia Ramos, 90, of Seven Lakes, NC, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. She was born November 18, 1932 in Puerto Rico. She is survived by four children; Raul Ramos, Nori McVey, Rueben Ramos and Adalia Hall. She will be interred in Riverside,...
