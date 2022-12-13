After an absence of more than three years, Burlington’s iconic Dentzel Carousel is about to whirl back into action at City Park – and just in time for Christmas, no less. The city has announced that on Thursday, December 22, it will crank the carousel back up for first time since 2019, when it shipped the antique amusement off to Ohio to be fully restored at a specialized workshop.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO