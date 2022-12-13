PIERRE — We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at airports in Watertown and Pierre. Airlines interested in serving one, or both of the cities, have until Monday December 19th to submit their bids to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration. Right now, both cities are served by Denver Air Connection, which flies from Watertown to Denver and Chicago, and from Pierre to Denver on 50-seat Embraer regional jets. But their contract expires on May 31st. Jon Coleman is a pilot for Denver Air, and its Director of Business Development. He hopes they can continue to serve both cities as they have since July 2021……

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO