Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Portions of Interstate 90 and 29 remain closed, no travel advised on most state highways
Road closures on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain in place today (Friday). Interstate 90 is closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. The closures will remain in place until the wind and snow subsides to a point that drifted snow can be cleared.
kelo.com
SDDOT: Truck parking FULL in Watertown; Truckers should consider long-term parking elsewhere
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As an impactful winter storm system continues to make its way across the northern plains, No Travel advisories and road closures continue to be issued across South Dakota. Interstate 90 is currently closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, while Interstate 29 remains closed...
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem closes state offices in 4 counties effective immediately
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices in four eastern South Dakota counties to be closed effective immediately due to deteriorating weather and road conditions. The counties are Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody counties. State officials continue to monitor the storm...
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
gowatertown.net
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
KELOLAND TV
KDLO towers collapse in Garden City due to ice storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two KDLO towers collapsed this morning, impacting on-air services for some parts of KELOLAND. Around 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, the 1800-foot KDLO tower fell due to an accumulation of ice from the winter storm. Later in the morning the second 800-foot tower collapsed, taking out a power line.
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
kccrradio.com
Denver Air Connection Hoping To Be Able To Continue Service To Pierre, Watertown
PIERRE — We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at airports in Watertown and Pierre. Airlines interested in serving one, or both of the cities, have until Monday December 19th to submit their bids to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration. Right now, both cities are served by Denver Air Connection, which flies from Watertown to Denver and Chicago, and from Pierre to Denver on 50-seat Embraer regional jets. But their contract expires on May 31st. Jon Coleman is a pilot for Denver Air, and its Director of Business Development. He hopes they can continue to serve both cities as they have since July 2021……
dakotanewsnow.com
Transmitter towers down near Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, there are two confirmed fallen transmitter towers near Garden City. The tower was licensed to KDLO-FM, and in the fall, two cement anchors that hold the guide wires were also pulled out. The smaller tower also fell a little while after the big tower went down.
brookingsradio.com
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in South Dakota
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3115. There have been 928 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 64. There have been 270,809 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
gowatertown.net
Semi rollover north of Arlington injures truck driver
ARLINGTON, S.D.–A truck driver from Howard was injured Friday when the semi he was driving rolled north of Arlington. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Tom Jeffers was attempting a turn to go northbound when the semi began to slide on snow and rolled into a ditch.
montanasports.com
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Snow cleanup underway ahead of SDSU semifinal
On Friday morning, crews have started clearing snow from the stands and field ahead of South Dakota State’s FCS semifinal game.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU’s Mark Gronowski hopes to be difference maker this time against Montana State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is less than 24 hours away from their FCS Semifinal rematch with Montana State, a team they lost to one year ago in the same position 31-17. Aside from the change in venue from Bozeman to Brookings, the biggest difference in this year’s game is the presence of SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski. After suffering a knee injuy in the spring 2021 national title game, Mark had to miss all of the fall season, including their agonizing season ending defeat.
dakotanewsnow.com
Stig knows his guys will be focused Saturday against very good Montana State team
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s semi-final day at The Dana in Brookings Saturday when the Jackrabbits host Montana State. The Bobcats feature a pair of talented quarterbacks with Tommy Mellott and a Wyoming transfer giving them a lethal combination. But the Jackrabbits featured a great defense and most...
dakotanewsnow.com
Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team battled with No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night but fell 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits had the Gamecocks within striking distance during the fourth quarter, pulling within six points after a 7-0 run, but immediately gave up 11 straight and ultimately fell by 18 points.
Comments / 0