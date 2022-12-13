ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

KELOLAND TV

More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem closes state offices in 4 counties effective immediately

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices in four eastern South Dakota counties to be closed effective immediately due to deteriorating weather and road conditions. The counties are Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody counties. State officials continue to monitor the storm...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

KDLO towers collapse in Garden City due to ice storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two KDLO towers collapsed this morning, impacting on-air services for some parts of KELOLAND. Around 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, the 1800-foot KDLO tower fell due to an accumulation of ice from the winter storm. Later in the morning the second 800-foot tower collapsed, taking out a power line.
GARDEN CITY, SD
kccrradio.com

Denver Air Connection Hoping To Be Able To Continue Service To Pierre, Watertown

PIERRE — We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at airports in Watertown and Pierre. Airlines interested in serving one, or both of the cities, have until Monday December 19th to submit their bids to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration. Right now, both cities are served by Denver Air Connection, which flies from Watertown to Denver and Chicago, and from Pierre to Denver on 50-seat Embraer regional jets. But their contract expires on May 31st. Jon Coleman is a pilot for Denver Air, and its Director of Business Development. He hopes they can continue to serve both cities as they have since July 2021……
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Transmitter towers down near Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, there are two confirmed fallen transmitter towers near Garden City. The tower was licensed to KDLO-FM, and in the fall, two cement anchors that hold the guide wires were also pulled out. The smaller tower also fell a little while after the big tower went down.
GARDEN CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in South Dakota

Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3115. There have been 928 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 64. There have been 270,809 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Semi rollover north of Arlington injures truck driver

ARLINGTON, S.D.–A truck driver from Howard was injured Friday when the semi he was driving rolled north of Arlington. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Tom Jeffers was attempting a turn to go northbound when the semi began to slide on snow and rolled into a ditch.
ARLINGTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU’s Mark Gronowski hopes to be difference maker this time against Montana State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is less than 24 hours away from their FCS Semifinal rematch with Montana State, a team they lost to one year ago in the same position 31-17. Aside from the change in venue from Bozeman to Brookings, the biggest difference in this year’s game is the presence of SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski. After suffering a knee injuy in the spring 2021 national title game, Mark had to miss all of the fall season, including their agonizing season ending defeat.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Top-ranked South Carolina women pull away from SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team battled with No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night but fell 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits had the Gamecocks within striking distance during the fourth quarter, pulling within six points after a 7-0 run, but immediately gave up 11 straight and ultimately fell by 18 points.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

