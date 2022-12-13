Read full article on original website
Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
IU Police search campus after a report of an armed subject on campus
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University put out an alert on Thursday at 7:24 p.m. warning students and staff of an “armed subject” on campus. According to police, the suspect had been sighted near 1200 North Eagleson Avenue, in the area of several Greek houses. “If you are on...
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
Duo purse snatchers arrested in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male after the pair would sometimes distract their victims, take their purses, and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Police arrested Raven Russell on multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, whose name...
IU police search for 3 subjects suspected of intimidation with a weapon on campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington have lifted a shelter order as they continue to search for three people who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon on the Indiana University campus Thursday evening. IU police issued an alert around 7:30 p.m. after an armed person was reported near...
Assistant store manager faces theft charges
BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
Man admits bottled urine is in his backpack, used to interfere with drug screen
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation at State Road 37 and 29th Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Klayton Unger was a passenger in the vehicle. Police received permission to search the...
Police find passed out man and meth in a vehicle, arrest made
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday on a meth charge after Mitchell Police received a report of a male passed out in a silver Impala at the Marathon station on State Road 37. When police arrived they attempted to wake 40-year-old Joshua Early. Police say they found...
ISP release update on State Road 64 crash that killed two
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post have released an update on the fatal State Road 64 crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter and left two others injured.
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and money from a deceased man’s bank account
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and took money from a deceased man’s bank account. On November 28, 2022, a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of a wallet and vehicle from 30 Sams Road.
Police Log: December 16, 2022
1:45 a.m. Shelbi Smith, 31, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a legend drug. Arrests – December 15. 9:28 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 1:58 p.m. Cara...
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
Bedford man suffers head injury after admitting he was drinking and driving
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was injured Sunday after crashing his vehicle on Leatherwood Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 9:16 a.m. According to a police report, 24-year-old Austin Gulley, of Bedford, was traveling west on Leatherwood Road in a 2002 Ford Focus...
Bedford man facing child molestation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on 16 counts including child molesting. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested 60-year-old Tommy Jenkins after they were alerted to the crimes on November 16, 2022. The crimes were committed between October 4, 2013, through March 2022. Jenkins is facing charges...
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months...
