ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Duo purse snatchers arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male after the pair would sometimes distract their victims, take their purses, and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Police arrested Raven Russell on multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, whose name...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Assistant store manager faces theft charges

BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police find passed out man and meth in a vehicle, arrest made

MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday on a meth charge after Mitchell Police received a report of a male passed out in a silver Impala at the Marathon station on State Road 37. When police arrived they attempted to wake 40-year-old Joshua Early. Police say they found...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 16, 2022

1:45 a.m. Shelbi Smith, 31, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a legend drug. Arrests – December 15. 9:28 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 1:58 p.m. Cara...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man facing child molestation charges

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on 16 counts including child molesting. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested 60-year-old Tommy Jenkins after they were alerted to the crimes on November 16, 2022. The crimes were committed between October 4, 2013, through March 2022. Jenkins is facing charges...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy