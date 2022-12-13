Read full article on original website
hstoday.us
Emergency Management and First Responder Heroes Honored at HSToday Holiday Awards
Homeland Security Today’s annual Holiday Hero Awards honor those who have made lasting contributions to our nation’s security and risen to meet myriad challenges, recognizing those who have dedicated their careers to making our nation safer within the homeland security enterprise and those who have used their talents, determination, or platform to contribute to a safer country.
hstoday.us
DISA Advances National Security Objectives, Strengthens Partnerships
Senior U.S. government officials from the Defense Information Systems Agency and across the intelligence community emphasized the need to get after national security objectives via information technology and cyber capabilities at the 2022 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference. DISA Director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information...
hstoday.us
Indianapolis CBP Seizes Illegally Shipped Firearm Parts
In a 24-hour timeframe, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Express Consignment Operations hub in Indianapolis, seized 10 shipments containing a total of 56 types of gun parts and accessories commonly used in the manufacturing firearm parts. The shipments, arriving from Israel and Spain, were seized on...
hstoday.us
USCIS Announces Trial for Updates to the Naturalization Test
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today published a notice in the Federal Register announcing that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to conduct a trial for updates to the current naturalization test. The naturalization test has four components: reading, writing, civics, and ability to speak English. The reading and writing portions of the naturalization test are standard. The purposes of the trial are to test a civics component with updated format and content and a newly developed English-speaking component that could become standard.
hstoday.us
More Than 250 Human Traffickers and Smugglers Behind Bars After Pan American Police Operation
An INTERPOL operation targeting human trafficking and migrant smuggling across Latin America and the Caribbean has seen victims rescued, migrants detected and suspected perpetrators arrested in 32 countries. The fourth in INTERPOL’s ‘Turquesa’ series of operations, the five-day (28 November – 2 December) operation saw Latin American investigators use INTERPOL...
hstoday.us
HSToday Q&A: First U.S. Cyber Ambassador Nathaniel Fick on His Vision for Cyber Diplomacy
Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick began work as State Department’s first Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy leader in September. He came to the role with a background as a technology executive and entrepreneur, serving as CEO of the cybersecurity software company Endgame from 2012 through its acquisition by Elastic in 2019. He then led Elastic’s information security business globally. Fick spent nearly a decade as an operating partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, working with management teams to build technology businesses.
hstoday.us
U.S. Coast Guard ‘Backbone’ Hero Honored at HSToday Holiday Awards
Homeland Security Today's annual Holiday Hero Awards honor those who have made lasting contributions to our nation's security and risen to meet myriad challenges, recognizing those who have dedicated their careers to making our nation safer within the homeland security enterprise and those who have used their talents, determination, or platform to contribute to a safer country.
hstoday.us
DEA-Europol Report Reveals Involvement of Mexican Drug Cartels in the EU
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Europol have issued a joint analysis report shedding light on the involvement of Mexican criminal actors in the EU drug market. The report shows that Mexican cartels and EU-based criminal networks have been working together to traffic both methamphetamine and cocaine from...
hstoday.us
Coast Guard Repatriates 162 People to Cuba
Coast Guard Cutters Margaret Norvell and Raymond Evans’ crews repatriated 162 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3 a.m., about 30 miles south of Key Colony Beach.
hstoday.us
Mayorkas Discusses Planning for End of Title 42
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following update on the DHS-led whole-of-government planning to prepare for and manage the lifting of the Title 42 public health order:. “Economic and political instability around the world is fueling the highest levels of migration since World War II, including throughout...
