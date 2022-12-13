Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said “no decisions have been made” as to how to tackle the end of Title 42 during a trip to El Paso — as the city is swamped with 2,400 border crossers per day, and has released 900 migrants onto the streets in two days. During the two-day border trip, Mayorkas promised “a whole host of things” to prevent a humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border but offered few specifics, according to the El Paso Times. “There are a lot of discussions about different ideas and how to address...

