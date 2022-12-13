ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar

The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Sporting News

Kylian Mbappe's idol? Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo was the player France star grew up admiring

France star Kylian Mbappe is well on his way to becoming football's biggest superstar. At the age of just 23, he's already become one of the game's best players, if not the best player on the planet right now. He's pretty much already received the torch from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated the top of the game for well over a decade.
Sporting News

Who is Szymon Marciniak, referee assigned to Argentina vs France World Cup final?

World Cup final official Szymon Marciniak was a "crazy player" who once told a referee that he was the worst he had ever seen after being sent off. The man entrusted with overseeing Argentina and France's colossal clash in Qatar has admitted that he made life "very difficult" for referees during his time as a central midfielder in his native Poland, but his temper has been eased by tactics including playing music in his dressing room before games during his second career in the sport.
Sporting News

Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon continue Australia's golden run in the pool

Australia topped the podium in both the women's and men's 100m freestyle finals on Thursday night as the host nation's strong campaign at the FINA World Shortcourse Swimming Championships continued. Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon emerged victorious in two strong fields, with both swimmers securing their first career individual shortcourse...

