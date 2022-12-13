Read full article on original website
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar
The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs France start time, live stream, TV channel, lineups
The fourth World Cup match between Argentina and France is their most important meeting of all. While Les Bleus — the reigning champions — are aiming to take the title for the third time in seven tournaments, Argentina will go at least 40 years without winning it if they do not triumph in Qatar.
Players suspended for 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Latest updates on disciplinary action ahead of title match
France meet Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, with coaches Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni facing some selection decisions for the showpiece. Thankfully, though, having to deal with suspended players is not among them. FIFA updated their rules for the 2022 tournament to reduce the chances of a player...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Kylian Mbappe's idol? Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo was the player France star grew up admiring
France star Kylian Mbappe is well on his way to becoming football's biggest superstar. At the age of just 23, he's already become one of the game's best players, if not the best player on the planet right now. He's pretty much already received the torch from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated the top of the game for well over a decade.
Why do players swap shirts in soccer? Explaining tradition of exchanging sweaty jerseys post-game
Football is all about respect. And few gestures are as respectful as the jersey swap. It's not for the faint of heart, admittedly. Exchanging sweat-stained kits isn't the most appealing of moves, at least not for the general viewing public. But it's a signal of admiration, a way for players...
What channel is Croatia vs Morocco on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup third place game on TV
Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Belgium were all slain by Croatia and Morocco. Now, the tournament's chief giant-killers clash for third place. The Atlas Lions' history-making run was finally ended at the semifinals by the defending champions, as France edged a determined Moroccan side. Croatia's lack of a goalscoring force finally...
How many minutes in a soccer match at the World Cup? Explaining how long each game lasts
It doesn't get much bigger than the World Cup. Soccer's grandest competition draws plenty of eyes across the globe, with everyone hoping to catch a glimpse of one of sports' most memorable events. This year has been no exception, with hundreds of millions tuning in to catch the action as it unfolds in Qatar.
When is the World Cup closing ceremony? Time, details, performers, as Qatar 2022 FIFA tournament comes to an end
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is going out with a bang. Much like the eye-popping showcase that was the tournament's opening ceremony, closing festivities offer a lasting image to remember the passion surrounding the iconic competition. With a number of high-profile stars set to take part in all the...
Who is Szymon Marciniak, referee assigned to Argentina vs France World Cup final?
World Cup final official Szymon Marciniak was a "crazy player" who once told a referee that he was the worst he had ever seen after being sent off. The man entrusted with overseeing Argentina and France's colossal clash in Qatar has admitted that he made life "very difficult" for referees during his time as a central midfielder in his native Poland, but his temper has been eased by tactics including playing music in his dressing room before games during his second career in the sport.
Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon continue Australia's golden run in the pool
Australia topped the podium in both the women's and men's 100m freestyle finals on Thursday night as the host nation's strong campaign at the FINA World Shortcourse Swimming Championships continued. Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon emerged victorious in two strong fields, with both swimmers securing their first career individual shortcourse...
