World Cup final official Szymon Marciniak was a "crazy player" who once told a referee that he was the worst he had ever seen after being sent off. The man entrusted with overseeing Argentina and France's colossal clash in Qatar has admitted that he made life "very difficult" for referees during his time as a central midfielder in his native Poland, but his temper has been eased by tactics including playing music in his dressing room before games during his second career in the sport.

1 DAY AGO