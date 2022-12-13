Read full article on original website
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
Highland Park shooting: Father of accused shooter Robert Crimo III charged with reckless conduct
The accused Highland Park shooter's father has been charged with reckless conduct for helping his son get a FOID card.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in Oswego identified as missing man
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
Suspect dead, officer-involved shooting in Racine County: Sheriff
A man wanted for attacking two people ended his own life after he tried to hit a deputy with a truck and the deputy returned fire with his service gun on Friday, authorities say.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
wlip.com
Police in Waukegan Investigate Murder of Woman Found Dead in a Car
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a homicide. Officials say they were called on Monday night to an area in the 19-hundred block of Waukegan Road…where they found a woman dead behind the wheel of a vehicle. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Shiyanna Hayes of Waukegan. Coroner’s officials say Hayes died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say early indications are that this was a targeted shooting, though no suspects have been identified, and no motive has been released. The situation remains under investigation.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
fox32chicago.com
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
fox32chicago.com
11 years after controversial release from jail, man arrested for allegedly killing man while drunk driving
CHICAGO - Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet. Chavez ran off after hitting William McCann, 66, in Logan...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead From Apparently Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Norwood Park
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead Thursday morning after suffering an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Norwood Park, marking the latest suicide this year in a department grappling with a mental health crisis. The officer, a 58-year-old woman, was discovered about 9:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of...
Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron
A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
Fox Lake shooting leaves man, 77, dead after he allegedly invited woman over; 2 charged
Investigators said the military veteran was shot once in the head by a man who accompanied a woman who they said the victim had invited to his home for a romantic encounter in exchange for money.
WAND TV
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash
(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash. Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm. On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded...
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
