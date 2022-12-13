ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body found in Oswego identified as missing man

The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
ROUND LAKE, IL
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
wlip.com

Police in Waukegan Investigate Murder of Woman Found Dead in a Car

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a homicide. Officials say they were called on Monday night to an area in the 19-hundred block of Waukegan Road…where they found a woman dead behind the wheel of a vehicle. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Shiyanna Hayes of Waukegan. Coroner’s officials say Hayes died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say early indications are that this was a targeted shooting, though no suspects have been identified, and no motive has been released. The situation remains under investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman

WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
CREST HILL, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Alleged intoxicated truck driver arrested after allegedly attacking EMT, police chief, police officer in Hebron

A truck driver, who police said was under the influence, was charged with battering a police chief, police officer and an EMT in Hebron, court records show. Marcin Kotowicz, 47, of St Charles, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer or EMT, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Court […]
HEBRON, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WAND TV

Woman charged in deadly DUI crash

(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash. Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm. On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded...
CRETE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
EVANSTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy