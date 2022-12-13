Read full article on original website
Man shot to death at Manhattan deli was with daughter, 9: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally shot at an Inwood bodega on Thursday was with his 9-year-old daughter at the time, according to authorities. Tykeem Berry, 30, and his young daughter were inside the store on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Street around 4:05 p.m. Thursday when Berry apparently became involved in an argument with […]
VIDEO: Suspects impersonate NYPD during violent robbery in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police during a violent robbery that occurred over the weekend in Brooklyn, authorities said.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Three men have been arraigned for multiple armed robberies of local businesses across Brooklyn in November. A grand jury indicted Reginald Williams, Calvin Scantlebury, and Dewkwan Cooper for allegedly holding up two people in Queens at gunpoint on November 20 and arraigning them on robbery and other charges. As part of the robbery spree across Queens, defendant Williams was also indicted and arraigned on robbery and other charges. “As alleged, these are predators on our small businesses. We cannot stand by and watch our lives and communities be targeted. I thank the NYPD for their steadfast The post Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities. First […]
Perv gropes girl, 14, after offering her cellphone in NYC: cops
A perv groped a 14-year-old girl on a Bronx street after offering her a cellphone, police said Thursday. The teenager was walking near the corner of Walton Avenue and East 167th Street in Concourse around 7:15 p.m. Monday when the creep approached and asked her if she wanted a phone, authorities said. When the girl declined, he grabbed her breasts and buttocks before fleeing on foot, cops said. The victim refused medical attention, police said. The NYPD’s Special Victims Squad is investigating. Surveillance footage captured the suspect outside a nearby business. Police say he has a medium build and a medium complexion with brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue surgical mask, a dark hoodie, blue jeans, a black and orange backpack and gray Nike sneakers.
Man who shoved victim onto tracks of Harlem subway station sentenced to 4 years in prison
A 26-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to four years in prison for shoving a stranger into the subway tracks of a Harlem station last year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
Bronx gas station robbed at gunpoint, over $1K in cigarettes stolen: NYPD
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A couple of unknown men walked into a gas station Thursday in the Bronx, and one man held a gun at the cashier while the other took money from the register, according to NYPD. The two men allegedly walked into the gas station on Bartow Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The […]
Police: Mother, son pepper sprayed at Bronx subway station
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say pepper sprayed a woman and her 2-year-old son at a subway station in the Bronx. It happened Wednesday afternoon inside the 149th Street Grand Concourse station. Police said the man was arguing with two women before he tried pepper spraying them, but missed and hit the mother and child instead. The victims were treated at Lincoln Hospital.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD on manhunt for suspect in fatal Morris Heights double shooting
The first victim was a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is a 27-year-old man who was shot in the groin and is expected to survive.
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
Bronx woman arrested for 2021 phone scam in Halfmoon
State police arrested Anahis Holguin, 24 of Bronx on December 15. Holguin was allegedly involved in receiving money from a phone scam in 2021.
Man followed into Queens apartment building by thieves who assault him, steal wallet
Two men are wanted for allegedly following a man into his apartment and beating him up before stealing his wallet last month.
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
