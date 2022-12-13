ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Catlett acquitted of most serious charges

LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Grand Jury indicts fourth 18-year-old for the murder of Jaden Halpern

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another 18-year-old will be facing murder charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The Allen County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Khyrese Garner, with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. There were six teenagers charged with Halpern's death. 18-year-olds, Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All of the defendants are facing murder charges.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case

VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School

In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby robbed

Dec. 16—The Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 16. Detective Lt. John Begovic of the Willoughby Police Department confirmed the police responded to an alarm just after 9 a.m. at the bank located at 5831 SOM Center Road and confirmed that there was a robbery and the suspect had left with cash in a dark colored SUV.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

The following individuals were indicted Wednesday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. Joey Spath, 43, Columbus Grove; having weapons under disability. Ricardo Minjarez, 53, Leipsic; two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. Lesley E. Rosales, 46, Leipsic; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, driving under...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Swanton resident pleads guilty to charges relating to Jan. 6

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - One Swanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Jodi Lynn Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
SWANTON, OH
WKYC

Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

Crash And Arrest

Defiance Police responds to a solo crash on East River Drive…east of Carpenter Road. The driver took off on foot and then ran into the Maumee River…then swam over to Preston Island. With the assistance of the Defiance Fire Department and private citizens with a boat, officers were able to get to the island and take the driver into custody…identified as a 16-year-old juvenile from Deshler…taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
DEFIANCE, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim. Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone “possibly” informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth

GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

A Bust In Napoleon

Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
NAPOLEON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy