Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
hometownstations.com
Two Mercer County juveniles charged with delinquency for animal cruelty for calf abuse video
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two Mercer County juveniles have now been charged following a disturbing video of a calf being abused that was circulating on social media in November. We have blurred the video you are about to see, but we want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges
LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Grand Jury indicts fourth 18-year-old for the murder of Jaden Halpern
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another 18-year-old will be facing murder charges in Allen County Common Pleas Court for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The Allen County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Khyrese Garner, with murder, aggravated burglary, and robbery charges. There were six teenagers charged with Halpern's death. 18-year-olds, Keion Darden, Jaquan Glenn, and Bryanna Houston have their cases going through Allen County Common Pleas Court. Cases of two other teens under 18 years old are going through Allen County Juvenile Court. All of the defendants are facing murder charges.
‘I killed them’: Man confesses to killing two people
“I went to people that I knew, and I killed them.”
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case
VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
wtvbam.com
15-year-old taken into custody for alleged shooting threat at Fremont High School
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A 15 year old male juvenile was apprehended Thursday afternoon by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School. Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a statement released by the...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Teen suspect faces felony charges regarding theft, kidnapping, vehicle pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult and faces multiple felony charges stemming from a Dec. 8 theft and police pursuit, according to court documents. Court documents say the suspect, Swa Hid, was riding his bicycle back home Dec. 8 when he...
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
YAHOO!
Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby robbed
Dec. 16—The Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 16. Detective Lt. John Begovic of the Willoughby Police Department confirmed the police responded to an alarm just after 9 a.m. at the bank located at 5831 SOM Center Road and confirmed that there was a robbery and the suspect had left with cash in a dark colored SUV.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8
The following individuals were indicted Wednesday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. Joey Spath, 43, Columbus Grove; having weapons under disability. Ricardo Minjarez, 53, Leipsic; two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. Lesley E. Rosales, 46, Leipsic; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, driving under...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
13abc.com
Swanton resident pleads guilty to charges relating to Jan. 6
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - One Swanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Jodi Lynn Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
wbnowqct.com
Crash And Arrest
Defiance Police responds to a solo crash on East River Drive…east of Carpenter Road. The driver took off on foot and then ran into the Maumee River…then swam over to Preston Island. With the assistance of the Defiance Fire Department and private citizens with a boat, officers were able to get to the island and take the driver into custody…identified as a 16-year-old juvenile from Deshler…taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
Crash closes Route 46 in Trumbull County
Ohio State Highway Patrol was first called to a three vehicle crash on Route 46 near Squires Lane shortly before 8 a.m.
Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim. Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone “possibly” informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.
Daily Advocate
Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth
GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
wbnowqct.com
A Bust In Napoleon
Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
