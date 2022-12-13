Bitcoin Rises to Highest Level in More Than a Month After Lighter-Than-Expected Inflation Reading

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
Recession Fears Could Trigger a ‘Lipstick' Effect on Deal Activity Next Year
For the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson. Despite global recession fears, geopolitical tensions and expectations for inflation and interest rates to keep rising in 2023, WTW predicts dealmaking activity will continue.
Cramer Warns Investors That Powell Won't Go Easy on Stocks: ‘The Fed Is Not Your Friend'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors shouldn’t expect the Federal Reserve to go easy on the economy because the market is suffering. “Investors have to learn that the Fed is not your friend, it’s not your pal — if anything, it’s your enemy," he said.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Can Pick Up Some Shares of IBM on Friday
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Oshkosh Corp: "I think it's a slow grower. Could be real interesting, though." International Business Machines Corp: "I think you can actually pick...
For Most American Businesses, New Fed Rate Means Loans Now Start at 10%-Plus Interest
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, which sends small business loans to the double-digits percentage range for the first time in decades. Small business loans are based on the Prime Rate, which will now be 7.5%, the highest since 2007 and pushing...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."
Russian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 7.5%, Warns Inflation Risks Are ‘Prevailing'
The bank also held its key rate at 7.5% during its October meeting. The Russian key rate has been cut six times so far. The central bank flagged that consumer prices are currently growing at a "moderate rate," while consumer demand is "subdued." The Bank of Russia said the external...
Here's Why Salaries in the U.S. Don't Keep Up With Inflation
Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023
Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
