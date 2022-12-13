Khloé Kardashian Is Being Slammed For Liking A Meme About Kim Kardashian Owning “Blackness” Years After Being Called “Ignorant” For Joking About The “Severity Of The KKK”

Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were ‘In a State of Panic’ During Their ‘Freedom Flight’: ‘They Felt Exposed’
A body language expert says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were 'in a state of panic.' Here's what the expert shared about their behavior after leaving the royal family.
msn.com
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
buzzfeednews.com
Emily Blunt Joked That Her Outfit On Her First Date With John Krasinski In 2008 Was So “Awful” He Left Her A Memo Asking Her To Change
Fourteen years ago, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met through a mutual friend while dining separately at a restaurant. At the end of 2008, the pair went on their first date, and by 2010, they’d tied the knot. Reflecting on their love story during a recent appearance on The...
buzzfeednews.com
This Is How Sam Smith’s Sequin Jumpsuit Triggered An Important Conversation About “Queerphobia” On Social Media
On Saturday, Sam Smith was one of the top-billed artists at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, where they brought out special guest Kim Petras for a performance of their hit single “Unholy.”. Sam, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, dazzled onstage in a Valentino silver sequin jumpsuit, which they paired...
buzzfeednews.com
People Are So Desperate For The “Barbie” Movie That They’re Joking They’ll Buy Tickets To “Avatar” Just To See The Trailer
A three-hour Avatar sequel? Yawn. A trailer that might finally explain what the hell Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is about? Get into my pink convertible, losers, we’re going to the movies. Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, taking viewers back to the colonized moon of...
buzzfeednews.com
Prince Harry Said That The Palace Attached His Name To A Statement Denying Prince William Bullied Him And Meghan Out Of The Royal Family Without Asking His Permission
Prince Harry said that Kensington Palace press officials in January 2020 put his name on a statement denying that his brother Prince William “bullied” Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, out of the royal family without obtaining his permission first. The Duke of Sussex made the...
buzzfeednews.com
Twitter Spaces Were Taken Offline After Elon Musk Fled One Where He Was Asked About Reporters Being Banned
Musk fled a Space Thursday night after being grilled by reporters. Shortly after that, the Space was cut off, and the entire function was no longer available. Twitter temporarily removed its Spaces function entirely after Elon Musk, its embattled CEO and an ostensible purveyor of free speech, fled a Space conversation Thursday night in which he was questioned about the ban on journalists who reported on an account related to his private jet.
buzzfeednews.com
"I Can’t Let Him Win Now": The Student Behind The Suspended Twitter Account That Tracked Elon Musk's Private Jet Vowed To Fight On
Jack Sweeney first learned that @ElonJet, his Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet travel, was banned when he woke up this morning to a notification telling him that the profile had been permanently suspended from Twitter. The 20-year-old University of Central Florida student had set up @ElonJet as...
Comments / 0