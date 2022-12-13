ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Legendary Texas Tech coach Mike Leach passes away

By James Clark
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I51fS_0jguzBCO00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach, more recently head
coach at Mississippi State University, passed away Monday, according to his family in a statement.

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi to the University of Mississippi
Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

Possible tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson reported Coach Leach suffered a heart attack. On Monday, even
before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Coach Leach on the end zone
score board at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were
displayed on the big screen.

Leach was Red Raider coach from 2000 to 2009. He went for eight seasons at Washington State
University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history
before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.

‘It hurts’: Norman father out hundreds of dollars after SNAP benefits scammed

Leach also spent time as an offensive coordinator with the University of Oklahoma.

“The OU football family is deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Mike Leach and offers heartfelt sympathies to everyone close to him, as well as the Mississippi State University community. Coach Leach was uniquely personable in so many ways, and his innovative impact on the game of football – at every level- is nothing short of monumental. In Oklahoma, he will be remembered for his role in the resurgence of OU football in 1999 when he served as offensive coordinator and helped set the stage for our national championship the next season. He will always be an important part of our program’s legacy. We are heartbroken for his family, and we offer our sincerest condolences to his wife Sharon, their children and everyone else who loved him.”

Oklahoma Football
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’

Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fardaws Aimaq to remain at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a report earlier this week he was expected to transfer, center Fardaws Aimaq announced on social media Friday that he will remain at Texas Tech. “Despite the rumours being said the last couple days, the only facts are I’m a Red Raider and will do whatever I can to be back […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Congratulations to our Casey Carpet One Teacher of the Week, Barbara Utley

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Barbara Utley. She is the Counselor at Capital Elementary at Levelland ISD. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jacks and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy