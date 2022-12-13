Legendary Texas Tech coach Mike Leach passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach, more recently head

coach at Mississippi State University, passed away Monday, according to his family in a statement.

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi to the University of Mississippi

Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson reported Coach Leach suffered a heart attack. On Monday, even

before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Coach Leach on the end zone

score board at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were

displayed on the big screen.

Leach was Red Raider coach from 2000 to 2009. He went for eight seasons at Washington State

University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history

before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.

Leach also spent time as an offensive coordinator with the University of Oklahoma.

“The OU football family is deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Mike Leach and offers heartfelt sympathies to everyone close to him, as well as the Mississippi State University community. Coach Leach was uniquely personable in so many ways, and his innovative impact on the game of football – at every level- is nothing short of monumental. In Oklahoma, he will be remembered for his role in the resurgence of OU football in 1999 when he served as offensive coordinator and helped set the stage for our national championship the next season. He will always be an important part of our program’s legacy. We are heartbroken for his family, and we offer our sincerest condolences to his wife Sharon, their children and everyone else who loved him.” Oklahoma Football

