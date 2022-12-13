wow what a great man what he did with his life boy was he passionate about it he had a temper but man he could bring out the best of his players they really drink his Kool-Aid God bless you my thank you for everything you've done for the game of football and and all the happiness and and careers that you brought about God bless to the family and and what a terrible day and a terrible loss for the football community
Shocking and tragic news. Our deepest condolences to his family. My partner played football at Texas Tech and is so sad to hear about his passing. My partner remembers him as an excellent coach. May he rest in Peace.
Didn’t know him but could tell by watching him coach on the sidelines, he was a loved and respected human being. May he rest in peace.
Comments / 132