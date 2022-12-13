Read full article on original website
wxxinews.org
'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area
What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: You decide – heavy wet snow or light fluffy snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For some folks, the lack of snowfall is a problem. For others, maybe you are thankful that we are not shoveling more snow. The National Weather Service at the Rochester airport is now running close to 12 inches below normal for snowfall. The next weather event could reduce this snow deficit.
13 WHAM
Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills
The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
13 WHAM
Winter weather advisory Thursday in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a slow start to Winter in WNY this year, but it looks like that will change heading into the end of this week and this weekend. A slow moving storm system in the Central Plains will slowly move toward WNY tomorrow. This storm system will generate a second area of low pressure that will pass by to the southeast Thursday evening into Friday.
13 WHAM
Wintry weather makes for a slushy, slick commute on Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — A mix of rain, snow, and sleet made for slick conditions on the roads Thursday afternoon. Several accidents were reported throughout the region. In Penfield, part of Route 441 was closed for some time after a tractor trailer overturned. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. On East...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester readies for measurable snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for some snow and wintry mix Thursday into Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After some cold and sunny weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will begin to deteriorate on Thursday. It will be a cloudy and dry start to the day Thursday with a wintry mix arriving around midday turning to all snow during the afternoon and evening hours.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
uncoveringnewyork.com
ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester
There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
LIVE | White Christmas chances climb for millions as snow-making systems set up cross-country runs – Watching Winter Live
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — The National Weather Service has an actual definition for a white Christmas: one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. Between the system currently moving into the Northeast and another snow-maker in the extended forecast, chances are on the rise for this holiday hope. Join WGN-TV Chicago’s […]
rochesterfirst.com
News 8 Celebrates: Happy Birthday Dante & Keith!
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Dante and Keith!. ————————————————– We’d like to celebrate all your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events!. The name of the person or persons being celebrated. Date of celebration.
13 WHAM
Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike
Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
2 families escape fire in Rochester
The Red Cross is assisting as both families were displaced.
13 WHAM
Flower City Union to host holiday toy giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — The Flower City Union, a professional soccer team based in Rochester, will host a holiday toy giveaway this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex Stadium. Anyone who needs a toy for a child is welcome. Palermo's Market...
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
13 WHAM
'Elf Day' at the Harley School gives back to those in need
Rochester, N.Y. — A festive day of holiday fun at the Harley School. Seniors got into a little mischief for their annual 'Elf Day' on Friday. The day isn't just about being Santa's helpers - they're also sorting gifts that were donated for people in need. The elves are...
Renovated Tops re-opens in Canandaigua
Improvements are cosmetic, convenient and energy efficient.
New Byrne Dairy location approved in East Rochester Tuesday
The now-vacant Potter House on E. Linden Road currently sits on the proposed location.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
