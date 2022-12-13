Read full article on original website
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 has a snazzy new back navigation indicator
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android constantly evolves, making the operating system prettier and easier to use than what went before. The second quarterly platform release (QPR2) for Android 13 is now in beta, and we are seeing a bunch of new tweaks and features like new media player animations, partial screen recording capability, and a new Material You theme called Monochromatic. The first beta also reveals visual changes for the back navigation gesture.
You can rent a Google Pixel for free to go stargazing in Japan
You can rent a Google Pixel for free to go stargazing in Japan

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are among our favorite smartphones of the year, partly thanks to their incredible array of cameras and the color science baked into the Google Camera app. Since Google added Night Sight to the app, Pixel phones have been the go-to smartphone for professional and casual astrophotography. In Japan, you can rent a Pixel 7 for a stargazing event called the "Night Tour," and snap photos of the sky to your heart's content.
Google’s new Photo Picker now works with a lot more apps
Google's new Photo Picker now works with a lot more apps

Among the myriad of improvements and new features in Android 13, Google also debuted a more private media picker. The new solution was a part of Google Play Services, which allowed the company to backport it to Android 4.4 KitKat, an OS that was released nine years ago. Up until early November, Google Voice was among the first apps to take advantage of the new media picker, with other apps still relying on the old built-in solution. The big G is now rolling out an update to the photo picker that makes it work with a lot more apps.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is trying to make the bad vibration motor on your old Pixel sound better
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is trying to make the bad vibration motor on your old Pixel sound better

It might be the holiday season, but Google is showing no signs of slowing down. After unveiling its latest Feature Drop for Pixels last week, the company wasted no time in releasing a new beta. Our first look at March's update rolled out late last night to supported phones, and unlike the previous patch, it seems like everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 might focus on legacy Pixels and not just the company's latest. In fact, with a new tweak to haptics, that rusty vibration motor in your current phone might get a new lease on life.
Google teases an Apple-like Find My network for Android in latest Play System update
Google teases an Apple-like Find My network for Android in latest Play System update

Thanks to Apple's excellent Find My network, you can track any lost or stolen iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AirTag even when they are not in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range and powered off. Google was spotted working on a similar Find My Device network in 2021, but there was not much development on this front since then. The updated December 2022 Play system update release notes hint at the arrival of the long overdue Find My Device network that could make it possible to track lost or stolen Android devices even without an internet connection.
Sign up for the Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta now
Sign up for the Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta now

The Nothing Phone 1 is probably one of the most unique phones this year that you can't get in the US thanks to its transparent back. It's also a phone that doesn't have a lot of baggage when it comes to software, sporting a beautiful interface close to stock Android that doesn't add much unnecessary bloat, though it's still based on Android 12 to this date. The company already launched a closed beta program for Android 13 in late November, and today, Nothing has announced an open beta for Nothing OS 1.5.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant

Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 finally addresses major Pixel 6 and 7 series vulnerabilities
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 finally addresses major Pixel 6 and 7 series vulnerabilities

A few weeks ago, Google's Project Zero security research team tore the bandage off on disclosing patched exploits affecting the driver for Arm's Mali GPUs — components found in millions upon millions of Android phones. The sting, however, came from the fact that manufacturers had and still have yet to pass the patches onto their end users some five months (and counting) after Arm did its part. Google itself has had a share of the blame, but, with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, it's well on its way to catching up and making sure that Pixel owners and everyone in Android Land remain safe.
Android 14 could help you collect all your fitness data in one place
Android 14 could help you collect all your fitness data in one place

It can be quite a pain to collate workout and health-related data manually from apps tracking only a few parameters or exercises at a time. The lack of standardization in data storage methods doesn't help matters, but Google thinks its new Health Connect app could be the solution everyone needs. Beta testing for the app began in mid-November, but we haven't seen the download count skyrocket. That could change if Google bundles Health Connect with Android 14, and the likelihood is looking high.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 adds a touch of gray to Material You
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 adds a touch of gray to Material You

When it comes to looks, Android has historically provided tons of customizability. Take monochromatic theming: whether you have it turned on for certain apps to cut down your screen time on them or you just like the minimalism of it all, you're certainly not alone. But with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, we're learning of a new way to get all grayscale up on your home screen — that is, without having to having to go grayscale on your entire experience.
Google might use rings and bracelets as input methods for its upcoming AR glasses
Google might use rings and bracelets as input methods for its upcoming AR glasses

This year's Google I/O was not only filled to the brim with software and developer announcements, but also with hardware — both actual announcements and teasers. We saw teasers of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, both of which have since launched, and we got to know the Pixel tablet that has yet to launch. But one of the things Google also teased was the launch of future AR glasses. They might work a little different from what we saw from Google previously with Glass, though. Google's already exploring two wildly different input methods for the upcoming device, according to sources.
YouTube and YouTube Music make casting even easier on Android 13
YouTube and YouTube Music make casting even easier on Android 13

The media player baked into the notification shade on recent Android versions has made it easy to manage your music playback from a single place. While Android 12 allowed you to easily switch between your phone's speaker and any connected Bluetooth headphones, Android 13's quick output switcher packs a lot of other capabilities. With a new YouTube and YouTube Music update, you can now seamlessly move your media to a cast device from the same output switcher shortcut.
Best productivity apps to reach your new year goals
Best productivity apps to reach your new year goals

If you have a hectic schedule, managing your day-to-day responsibilities and future objectives could be a challenge. There aren't always enough hours in the day to do what needs to be done, and it's nearly impossible to concentrate when you're constantly feeling exhausted and uninspired. Fortunately, among the top Android apps on the Play Store, there's an app available to help with every aspect of your life that you'd like to focus on.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings back a time-saving Android 12 feature
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings back a time-saving Android 12 feature

Android 13 launched with a lot of small quality-of-life improvements that fixed some problems with the big redesign that Android 12 represented, but there were also a few regressions. Notably, the unified search experience for Pixel phones became more complicated, and it removed one of the best time-saving features. On Android 13, it is no longer possible to hit enter after you start typing an app name to launch it. Thankfully, it looks like Google is exploring this option again, with a new hidden option in Android 13's latest beta release that lets you enable this behavior.
Android 13 QPR2 could bring the taskbar to smaller screens
Android 13 QPR2 could bring the taskbar to smaller screens

Google has yet to launch its extensively teased Google Pixel Tablet and its rumored Google Pixel Fold, but the company is already hard at work optimizing its software for these two form factors. While Android itself offers some improvements for these form factors already, Google's Pixel Launcher and other first-party software isn't 100% there just yet. In the first Android 13 QPR2 beta, we can see some tweaks to the tablet-focused taskbar that could make it work even better on smaller screens, like those of foldables or even phones.
Google continues testing Material You address bar revamp on Chrome 108
Google continues testing Material You address bar revamp on Chrome 108

Google recently rolled out Chrome 108 on Android and other platforms. The update equips one of our favorite web browsers with a few new features like support for passkeys, resource-efficient tab management, and a power-saving utility. The update is also helping Google A/B test a significant visual change that could help the Chrome Omnibox resemble the Google Search app.
Google Search is going multilingual for the polyglot in you
Google Search is going multilingual for the polyglot in you

Google Search has been making strides towards being more inclusive of different languages and dialects. While it can already mix and match results from English and your native/second language, so far that hasn't extended to the handier knowledge graph cards. For the polyglots among us, Google Search is now looking to diversify its results page to include information in two languages, starting with Hindi as the second language. Additionally, Google's voice search is also getting the ability to understand mixed-language queries.
Spotify is catching up to Android 13’s redesigned media player
Spotify is catching up to Android 13's redesigned media player

Android's media player got yet another facelift with Android 13, and it continues to gain new capabilities. The changes will only appear when developers explicitly add support for it in their apps, though. While Google's own YouTube and YouTube Music were among the first to embrace the new layout, popular music streaming services like Spotify have remained behind the curve until now. But things are changing for Spotify as its Android app is now rolling out support for Android 13's media player to everyone.
Google just killed Playground AR stickers once and for all
Google just killed Playground AR stickers once and for all

Playground AR stickers built into the Google Camera app on Pixel phones were first introduced in 2017. With them, you could put fun little characters, figures, and text and overlay them over the real world with your phone's camera. It was a fun feature, but one that has been defunct for a long time, as it was killed off when the Pixel 4a launched in 2020. You can't currently use those stickers on modern Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, for example. Now, Google is putting the final nail in the Playground AR stickers coffin as they've been delisted from the Play Store.
Test YouTube's new video queue option on your phone right now
Test YouTube's new video queue option on your phone right now

Queue editing is perhaps one of the best features you can find on music streaming apps. If you're jamming to a playlist, but you want to mix things up with a song that's not in that playlist, or farther back, you can just look up the title in question, add it to the queue, and sit back and enjoy it when it's played automatically. YouTube has a function just like that, but for videos, on the web. You'll soon be able to create a queue on your smartphone as well, as YouTube is porting this feature to Android and iOS devices.
