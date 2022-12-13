ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Centre Daily

What the JFK Assassination Documents Exposed | Opinion

On Thursday, December 15, the National Archives and Records Administration released a tranche of 13,173 documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Historians and scholars of the assassination have just begun to churn through the massive data dump of documents—along with conspiracy theorists convinced that Lee Harvey Oswald had co-conspirators that day.
FLORIDA STATE
Centre Daily

Don’t Be Surprised About Germany’s Shift on Defense | Opinion

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war in Ukraine and ushered in Europe's biggest security crisis in over 75 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a rousing speech in front of the Bundestag with a core message: Berlin will immediately reinvest in its own defense capabilities after decades of atrophy.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy