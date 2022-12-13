High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.

1 DAY AGO