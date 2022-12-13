Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
Wutai Spies Locations
Part of Zack's journey in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion includes his involvement in helping the evil Shinra Corporation fight against the nation of Wutai. While the war is ended pretty quickly, you'll be tasked to find Wutai spies all over Midgar. In this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you where to find all 6 Wutai spies.
IGN
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Veyle is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A strange and mysterious girl, she appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and defeats them with magic - but her motives are unknown, and seems to be searching for someone.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Prologue
6:13 - Vs. Behemoth. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
IGN
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
IGN
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
Horizon Multiplayer Game Confirmed by Developers - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix we have news straight from the developers that a new Horizon multiplayer game is in development. This joins the PSVR 2-exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain as upcoming projects in the expanding Horizon universe. The original World of Warcraft dev returns to the Warcraft team years after having left Blizzard, and the Bluepoint devs helped on God of War Ragnarok and released a cute new Holiday card that may tease something new?
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
IGN
How To Get The Jetpack
The Jetpack is perhaps one of the most useful items in High On Life. This IGN How To guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Jetpack, with information on how to unlock it, where to buy it, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click or...
IGN
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 16-20
The galaxy's preeminent garage sale magnate, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor,...
IGN
Port Asyton 3
The mission starts right away here so make sure to put all your units back in with Denam before deploying. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Ice Charm) Bonus Objective 3:...
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi horror classic. Well, mostly faithful. EA Motive has seized the opportunity to improve on the original, and so some sequences play out differently than you remember. An early example is the moment in which protagonist Isaac Clarke watches a corpse transform into a necromorph for the first time.
IGN
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
IGN
Avatar in 5 Minutes
If you don’t remember what happened in the first Avatar film, watch IGN’s video that explains the timeline in five minutes.<br/><br/>
Comments / 0