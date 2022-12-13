Read full article on original website
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
aseaofblue.com
Marques Cox commits to Kentucky
The dice are hot folks, as we have another Yahtzee on our hands!. After a string of commitments to help bolster next year's offense, Mark Stoops and his staff still had another one up their sleeve, as Marques Cox has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Cox took to Twitter to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky lands star Group of 5 cornerback from transfer portal
Kentucky is adding talent to its secondary for 2023. The Wildcats have officially landed the commitment of former Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway via the transfer portal. Hardaway had officially visited Lexington over the weekend after electing to leave the AAC program last month. Hardway played seldom this past season...
Three Stats That Will End Kentucky Basketball's 2022-23 Season if Not Fixed
Kentucky basketball is set to enter the CBS Sports Classic this Saturday, Dec. 17, with the No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Poll and a 7-2 record. There's been plenty of positive surprises, but there's also been some disappointment for coach John Calipari's group midway through the second ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions
Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
WTVQ
University of Kentucky students graduate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s graduation day for University of Kentucky students!. The 2022 UK commencement ceremonies took place at Rupp Arena Friday. UK says 1,200 graduates are getting their diplomas. There were two ceremonies today, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m. We...
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Kentucky Girl Scouts kick off cookie season, debut new flavor
Sales will be online only to start with in-person sales picking up on New Year's Day.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
WKYT 27
Lexington Sporting Club files another application to build stadium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club filed another application for its main stadium. According to the Herald-Leader, they requested a zone change and a conditional use permit for an area off Athens Boonesboro Road near I-75. The location is behind the Speedway. The stadium will seat 6,500 people...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac closes leases at Kentucky retail center
NAI Isaac closed a 2,000-square-foot retail lease at 620 Eastern Bypass in Richmond, Kentucky, to Stone Cold Creamery/Planet Smoothie. Jalpa Patel of ERA Select Real Estate represented the tenant. Paul Ray Smith Jr., executive vice president, and Zach Smith, associate, both with NAI Isaac, represented the landlord. The two eateries...
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
2023 Predictions for Lexington Real Estate
Learn about current trends in Lexington's real estate market.
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Flakes Ready To Fly
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder weather continues to filter into the state today as we track a few flakes over the next few days. This is a precursor to a harsh winter pattern developing for Christmas week and beyond. A mix of sun and clouds will turn back to cloudy...
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
WTVQ
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
